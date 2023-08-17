Divine movement. It is the meaning of Shenxing, the name that CATL wanted to assign to the newly manufactured battery that promises very interesting specifications. One above all: in just ten minutes you will be able to store enough energy to travel 400 kilometres with your own electric car. The Chinese giant has announced that it will begin manufacturing the new cells by the end of this year.

Tesla interested…

“We hope that through continuous efforts to improve technology and at the same time reduce costs, Shenxing will become a product standard available for every electric vehicle”Gao Han, chief technology officer of CATL’s E-Car Business division, told Reuters. The supply of new battery cells it will be about Teslabut not only.

…as well as Ford

Let’s think, for example, of Ford, which at the beginning of this year made a agreement precisely with the Chinese technological giant for the construction of a battery production plant in Michigan, in which al lithium iron phosphate with technology licensed from CATL: this is the same type of chemistry used for the Shenxing cell, although it is not clear whether the Ford plant will be used to make something similar or will take a different route.

Watch out for the competition

The question that many are asking is: is recharging 400 kilometers of autonomy in ten minutes so revolutionary? If we think of some models Tesla, it is already possible to recharge up to 322 kilometers of autonomy in just 15 minutes, a time not so longer then. Not only that: Bloomberg makes it known that the Chinese company GAC AION already boasts a battery that allows you to recharge 500 kilometers of autonomy in 15 minutes.