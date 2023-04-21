With the advent of increasingly massive electrification, and a future of the sector, at least for the moment, marked by electric power, efficiently developing high-capacity batteries and above all at the forefront from a technological point of view represents for many manufacturers a priority. In this sense, the Chinese CATL said it was ready to announce a real “technological breakthrough”: in fact, on the plate there are batteries that promise an energy density equal to 500Wh/kgtherefore sufficient to go beyond automotive applications and “create fully electric aircraft”.

Better than Tesla and…of herself

To have a few more meters of reference on the figures, just think that the latest sodium ion batteries developed by CATL, those that the Chinese giant itself describes as the most innovative ones, have an energy density of 160 Wh/kg, or that Tesla’s 4680 battery cells, which many consider among the most advanced on the market today, can even reach up to 296 Wh/kg of energy density. That promise from CATL, then we’ll see if it will materialize in reality, it’s almost double.

Technological leap

But how did CATL achieve such impressive results, at least in promises? First, using newly developed materials and redesigning the structure of the batteries themselves, which are now more conductive and efficient. We speak more precisely of the presence of highly conductive biomimetic condensed electrolytes, capable of creating a tiny network structure at the micron level. And that’s not all: the Chinese giant claims that the semi-solid battery also incorporates new anodic and cathodic materials with very high energy density. The final result can be read in the numbers above.

For cars and planes

“The launch of this cutting-edge technology allows us to overcome the limits that have long limited the development of the battery sector, and opens up a new electrification scenario focused on a high level of safety and lightness”, says CATL. Which returns to talk of 100% electric aircraft: the company has in fact announced that it is working with its partners to develop fully electric aircraft capable of carrying passengers, clearly with safety standards that are at the aviation level. It is also taken for granted that the batteries will also be used for car applications: the start of production of the first units is expected before the end of the year.