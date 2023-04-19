SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese battery giant CATL on Wednesday unveiled a condensed matter battery that the company says could provide enough energy to power electric passenger-carrying aircraft for use in civil aviation.

The battery, a semi-solid-state product type with condensed electrolyte and new anode and separator materials, will have an energy density of 500 Watt hours per kilogram (Wh/kg), according to Wu Kai, chief scientist at CATL, speaking to reporters at the Shanghai Auto Show.

The company is working with unspecified partners to ensure the battery is qualified for aviation use in terms of safety and quality, Wu said.

CATL could also start mass production of the condensed matter battery for use in electric vehicles later this year, he added.

Condensed matter technology is being adopted by battery manufacturers competing to develop new materials to improve the energy density of the current generation of lithium-ion batteries, which is less than 300 Wh/kg.

CATL also announced on Tuesday its targets to achieve carbon neutrality with all its battery production plants by 2025 and across its entire value chain by 2035.

Robin Zeng, president of CATL, said last year that it is essential to reduce carbon emissions from batteries, which account for nearly 40% of all carbon emissions produced in the battery electric vehicle cycle.

Zeng said the company has been stepping up efforts since 2019 to analyze and seek solutions for reducing carbon in the battery manufacturing industry, saying that battery manufacturers in China, Japan and South Korea have a significant carbon footprint.

(By Zhang Yan, Albee Zhang and Brenda Goh)