(Substitute in last paragraph for billion instead of one thousand million)

By Christoph Steitz and Ben Klayman

(Reuters) – CATL, the world’s biggest battery maker, is in the final stages of testing in the United States to service electric vehicles in what would be the Chinese’s first production in the world’s second-biggest auto market, sources told Reuters.

The company is negotiating to open factories that would serve BMW and Ford. Potential installation locations include the states of South Carolina and Kentucky, where these automakers have production facilities, two sources told Reuters, on condition of anonymity.

In the case of the potential South Carolina plant, the goal would be to start battery production in 2026, one of the sources said. CATL declined to comment.

Company president Zeng Yuqun said the day before that the company is exploring possibilities to localize production to foreign automakers in their countries.

He said that CATL started mass production of batteries outside of China in 2021 and wants to establish itself as the biggest overseas battery supplier in the next round of supplier surveys, which he said starts in 2026.

CATL’s consideration of battery investment comes as the US government launches measures to encourage investment in electric vehicles. Other Asian battery makers are preparing to build factories in the US.

CATL will open its first battery factory outside China this year in Germany to serve BMW and other automakers. CATL will invest 1.8 billion euros in this plant.

(By Zhang Yan, Christoph Steitz and Ben Klayman)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat