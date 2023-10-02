NThe Chinese company CATL’s first European battery plant still seems shrouded in mystery. Near Arnstadt, on Autobahn 4 between Gotha and Erfurt, CATL has just started ramping up production of battery cells. And CATL, founded in 2011 in the small city of Ningde (population three million) by Chinese standards, halfway between Shanghai and Hong Kong, is now the world’s largest manufacturer of car batteries and stationary storage batteries for the energy industry, with around 100,000 employees. Construction of the battery cell factory in Ichtershausen near Arnstadt began in 2019. There are currently 1,000 employees working in this production facility and at a second nearby location, and this number is expected to increase to 2,000 in the foreseeable future. In cell production, a production line is already running at half capacity; in the future, six highly automated production lines will deliver 120,000 battery cells every day, 30 million a year. Clean room conditions therefore apply to around 70 percent of the newly built hall, 500 meters long and 200 meters wide.

The management team of the new factory doesn’t want to share a lot of details about the factory. Nevertheless, the doors were opened a crack for participants in a conference on car batteries. The organizer, the Duisburg Center for Automotive Research, ultimately chose nearby Weimar as the conference location because of a visit to CATL. However, those of the 400 congress participants who worked on their own battery production were not accepted as visitors by CATL.

In a long corridor

Because of the clean room conditions, guests cannot access the production facilities directly anyway. You can only look through many windows in a long corridor along a production line. At least the production steps will be explained for the battery congress. The preliminary products for the two battery poles are currently coming from China, which requires a lot of energy. For this purpose, a carrier layer – including graphite – was applied to thin foils made of aluminum and copper for the charge, which was then pressed with rollers to a thickness of just two micrometers became.

In Arnstadt, the strips are cut into rectangular black plates with a copper or aluminum electrode protruding from the top. The next step is to stack the plates on top of each other, each separated by a layer of plastic. The whole thing is wrapped and the electrodes are welded together with copper as the anode and aluminum as the cathode. A lid is added to the electrodes before the package is then placed in a two centimeter high metal box measuring 18 by six centimeters, before the whole thing is filled with electrolyte liquid and a seal. The small battery pack, which is ultimately created by heating and charging for the first time, ultimately weighs a good one kilogram. These cells are combined into modules at a second location in Arnstadt, one kilometer away, which then make up the large car batteries.







The many production steps do not seem like magic, but there are many details that matter: the exact chemical composition, thickness and molecular structure of the individual layers, the choice of working temperature, the absence of the smallest kinks or damage and, of course, the absolute integrity of the container.

High quality and high quantities

Basically, the production process is simple, says plant manager Marcus Reinhardt. “But it’s about a manufacturing process that should deliver high quality and high quantities at the same time.” Only fine-tuning of the robot work and operation can ensure this. The waste of unusable production, which is generally feared by battery manufacturers, had already been reduced to less than 10 percent when the first production line was ramped up.