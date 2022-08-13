The growing global demand for electric car batteries has pushed CATL to consider building a new factory capable of producing these components in Hungary. The Chinese giant is preparing to invest 7.3 billion euros for the construction of this new plant: it will have a capacity of 100 GWh, and will be built in the eastern Hungarian city of Debrecen, representing CATL’s largest foreign investment.

The Chinese company has made it known that the construction works of the new factory will start by the end of this year (only the necessary approvals are expected) and they will last no more than 64 months. According to reports from Autowews, the one in Debrecen is destined to become the largest battery cell plant in Europe and the second of CATL in the Old Continent after the one located in Germany: it will deal with the production of cells and modules for batteries for car manufacturers around the world, including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Stellantis and Volkswagen. Zeng Yuqun, founder and president of CATL, spoke of the investment for the new Hungarian plant as a “giant step in global expansion”Of the company: a necessary step, according to the Chinese giant, to keep up with the likes of Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and Tesla, which have all announced expansion plans for batteries in Europe and electrification strategies.

We remember that Debrecen, where the new CATL plant will be built, houses a BMW plant under construction, while the Audi brand has a plant in Gyor, western Hungary, and Mercedes operates one in Kecskemet, in the central part of the country. The Hungarian plant is not the only plant that plans to build CATL: despite the tensions still standing between Beijing and Washington, the company is planning the production of batteries in North America by 2026 on behalf of Ford.