The producer cathy saenz He participated in an interview for a YouTube channel, in which he talked about his personal and work life. During the conversation, she revealed that since she was a child she always wanted to have a television channel. Also, she said that she made the proposal to her friends Mathías Brivio, Renzo Schuller and Yaco Eskenazi. However, the former host of the morning show “Women in Command” said that this did not come to fruition, and here we will tell you why.

“I calculate that it was in 2012 or 2013. I got together with my friends, who were drivers. In fact, with Renzo (Schuller), Mathías (Brivio), with several, with Yaco (Eskenazi). And we more or less said ‘what do we do if we buy a channel?’”, expressed the communicator in Jorge Talavera’s space.

What channel was Cathy Sáenz planning to buy?

According to what he told Cathy Saenz, the channel 11 signal was available to be sold. For this reason, the remembered ‘Mamacha’ planned to acquire it and start producing content in the new television space. Despite this, it could not be specified.

“What happens if we do something, if we buy a channel, channel 11, which was selling the signal, and we go there to make programs? We wanted to do it, but in the end it was not possible, “added the also actress.

Why was the purchase of said channel not completed?

Yes ok cathy saenz and his friends had the idea of ​​acquiring channel 11, this did not materialize. Beyond the desire to venture into a new project of their own, they realized that it was a question of money and what was planned with such enthusiasm was lost until it was only an unrealizable idea.

“We knew it was not going to happen. It was all very utopian. We said: ‘Oops! Okay. How much must be invested, how much for each one?’. It became like more than numbers. The passion was lost in the process, and that’s it, it was very small, but I always wanted to ”, said the ex-producer of “EEG”.

Cathy Sáenz assures that she does not watch show programs for mental health

Despite having been a producer of programs such as “This is war” and “Women in command”, Cathy Sáenz showed her rejection of this type of space.

“I don’t consume those types of programs for mental health.” , she said. It should be remembered that not long ago she had a legal problem with Rodrigo Gonzalesaccording to her, due to a theme of gender violence.

Cathy Sáenz moved away from television screens 3 years ago. Photo: Cathy Saenz/Instagram

Cathy Sáenz’s condition to join “Talking bullshit”

In August 2022, Cathy Sáenz spoke at length with Jackie Ford’s YouTube channel where she revealed details of her career and her projects. For example, the producer revealed the condition that she was able to give Ricardo Mendoza and Jorge Luna to finally join the “Hablando huevadas” team.

Cathy Sáenz told how she joined Ricardo Mendoza and Jorge Luna. Photo: composition LR/Fabrizio Oviedo/Youtube/I’m Jackie Ford/Instagram/Hablando Huevadas

“The three of us got together and I told them: ‘Ok, I’m going with you, but the first thing I’m going to ask is that it’s not going to be a small project’ (…). I do a bit of everything, but —on an audiovisual level— I like to do big things”