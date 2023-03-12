cathy saenz became known on television thanks to her work as a producer of the hit shows “Combat” and “This is war”. However, many do not know how she began her professional career and the difficulties she went through to become a successful businesswoman today with we are not tv.

During the broadcast of the digital program “The Coners”The popular ‘Mamacha’ revealed that between the ages of 17 and 18 he started working as an intern at América Televisión, a training modality for which he received a minuscule sum.

“I started earning 50 soles a week when I was an intern”Saenz confessed. However, she said that later she was paid 350 soles and that her salary grew progressively until she became a production assistant during her time as a university student.

He added that he did not usually waste the money he earned and that thanks to his culture of saving he was able to buy his first car, which was very useful for him in those days to get around to work and to the university. “I saved what I earned and bought a 1993 Hyundai Excel car at the age of 21, because, for me, 800 soles was a lot,” explained the 41-year-old producer.

What does Cathy Sáenz currently do?

After leaving the production of the reality shows “Combate”, “Esto es guerra” and the magazine “Mujeres al commando”, Cathy Sáenz was away from television for a few years until she was involved in a new digital communication project.

In January 2022, he accepted the proposal made to him by Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza, known for hosting the “Hablando huevadas” program, to work on the YouTube channel No Somos TV, which currently has more than 600,000 subscribers.

Cathy Saenz on Instagram

The artist has more than 532,000 followers on the Instagram platform, where she shares various photographs of her day-to-day life, as well as the trips she takes. you can find it as cathytasaenz.