The producer Cathy Saenz He reappeared, after a long time, to make known how he is doing in the work and personal sphere. This is how he mentions that show programs are not his preference and he prefers to avoid them. Similarly, he made reference to the possibility of returning or not to the production of “EEG”.

The popular ‘Mamacha‘ Now she shines as a businesswoman with “No somos TV”, a project she speaks about very proudly. It is a digital channel with entertainment content, however, she clarified that “Speaking lame” is not part of it, despite the fact that Jorge Luna and Rcardo Mendoza participate in one of her shows.

“We are not TV” has Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza as some of its talents. Photo: Instagram/ Cathy Sáenz

As for the possibility of returning as a producer of “EEG”, He flatly said that, for now, he would not do it due to the pace of work required by the program, but that he does not rule it out. Similarly, he clarified that the romances in the reality show were real, proof of this is the families they formed.

Cathy Sáenz does not watch entertainment programs “for mental health”

As we remember, Cathy Saenz She was the producer of “This is war” and “Combate”, in addition, she directed “You are in all” and “Women in command”. But now the communicator says to distance herself with these formats.

“ I do not consume that type of programs for mental health.” , said. It should be remembered that not long ago she had a legal problem with Rodrigo Gonzalesaccording to her, for an issue of gender violence.

Rodrigo Gonzalez and Cathy Saenz

Why Cathy Sáenz did not continue in “Women in command”?

In 2019, Cathy Saenz joined the leadership of “women in charge”. At that time, the wedding of soccer player Edison Flores was also televised, an event in which the former driver was also a part. Her dress was the target of criticism and also because she took her bride’s bouquet, even though she gave it to her.

“Not even two minutes passed to get to my house and find that they had made a thousand stories of me that made fun of my dress,” he said. In addition, something that motivated her to get away from driving was when she, Karen Schwarz and Susana Umbert denounced Rodrigo González for gender violence. Which caused her to receive the rejection of many women, instead of supporting her.