cathy saenz He decided to move away from television to focus his life on the world of digital content. In the midst of searching for her, she managed to ally with George Moon and Ricardo Mendoza, creators of the hit YouTube show “Hablando Huevadas”. In a recent interview for “Nothing is a big deal”, the producer revealed that the comedians were giving her stand-up classes to familiarize herself with the subject. It was then that he was encouraged to talk about the conductors and his experience with them as teachers.

The well-known ‘Mamacha’ said she was very happy to have people like them and did not hesitate to praise them for the talent they have shown over time. “They are incredible. What a beast how intelligent they are to write both! (…) I’m very proud of both of them.” he expressed with emotion. Likewise, she said that stand-up is part of one of the things that he wants to learn, although it is not the only one.

