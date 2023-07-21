In a recent interview, the well-known actress and former model, Cathy Saenz, broke the silence about her position on motherhood, revealing that, although she has received social pressures and advice about the change in life that being a mother entails, she does not feel ready to assume this role at this time.

In addition, she candidly expressed that she has pondered deeply on the idea of ​​becoming a mother, but has come to the conclusion that the time is not right for her.

“Many tell me that I don’t know how life changes, being a mother, and I’m sure it does, but my life is taking another route that is also wonderful. Also, I learned to no longer feel guilty for not wanting to be a mother,” she mentioned.

Despite the firmness in her position, during the interview, Cathy Saenz also hinted at a different possibility in the future: adoption.

