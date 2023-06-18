La Spezia, activist Cathy La Torre at Pride: “Ask yourself if intolerance and hatred still make sense”



Spice – “Our lives still bother so much, that our bodies are sometimes even impossible to take to the streets». He is on the float with the godmother of the parade, the drag model Stephanie Glitter, the lawyer Cathy La Torre. And from there, between one dance and another, she invites us to “don’t wonder if Pride still makes sense”. And she explains: «Ask yourself instead if intolerance, discrimination and hatred still make sense. As long as they exist, we will exist too, with our bodies on the streets.” Physicality as a presence, as an expression of something that exists, is part of everyday life and history.

Attorney Cathy, as she’s dubbed by fans, she’s a force of nature. Red T-shirt, with the words “Frocia semper, fascist mai”. She dances, enjoys herself, doesn’t seem to feel tired. Of the event in La Spezia, in its second edition, you say: «It is an extraordinary Pride, also because it passes through a provincial town, but a very lively city. And the most significant Prides at the moment are precisely those that pass through small towns, those in which perhaps there is more need for us to be seen, to show that we are not anomalies, but that we are normal people”. The floats parade through the historic centre. Nice day. Sun, joy. To those who ask her if it is still necessary to promote initiatives such as Pride, she replies: «There is always a need, because people change too, subjectivities change too. Just think that I am 43 years old and when I was twenty I had never seen a transsexual man. I had never seen a person who, born female, transitioned into the male. Today he is there for all to seewe see a lot of guys, trans men. So if we have made this great evolution in the last twenty years it is because we have talked about it, we have shown ourselves, we have occupied spaces. We have to keep doing it because we haven’t gotten to the point yet.” Lawyer Cathy is kind, available for photographs and interviews. Both polite and rigorous. And she doesn’t tell anyone. You give voice to the situation of the “flooded Emilian homeless, who have been promised much and sent little, as if hundreds of millions were nothing, for those who are homeless”.

Invite us not to feel alone, «never». And when they tell her that the Municipality of La Spezia has spoken out against the use of the alias in schools, against that pact to protect young people who are changing their identity, she goes directly to the entire municipal administration. “Dear administration of La Spezia, it is useless to hinder our Pride, it is useless to hinder our bodies, because the cities belong to everyone and to everyone”. She shakes her head when they explain to her that the city council has defined the possibility of using a name other than the registry one, where required, for boys in gender transition as “illegal”. And she does the same when they tell her that someone threw a bucket of blue paint on one of the Pride posters a few nights ago. Cathy La Torre did not just intervene in the debate at the Pride Village, at the Pin, in La Spezia. She introduced herself to the procession, got on the float and shared the parade, alternating at the microphone with the other protagonists of the event, such as the young organizers, such as the famous drags, such as Daphne Bohèmien. The lawyer Cathy La Torre and the influencer Guglielmo Scilla were invited to present “Invertiti”, a podcast they created together, which tells «stories of gays, lesbians, transvestites, transvestites who over time have lived extraordinary lives, too often forgotten or not told because they didn’t deserve to be memorable». The title is strong, but it is not a provocation.

“That’s what they’ve called us for hundreds of years – he explains – reversed. That’s what they called us. And we, recovering that name, today we want to tell who, as an “inverted”, contributed to reversing the course of history. Like Alan Turing, a mathematical genius who deciphered the Enigma code, decisive for the fate of the Second World War, but who was later tried for homosexuality”. The first episode is dedicated to Alan Turing, the second to Marcella Di Folco, the prince who became queen, the third to Christina of Sweden, the queen born free. He quotes Harvey Milk, “the man who changed America twice, dead and alive.” Extraordinary personalities, he explains, who have had to undergo a sort of “silent cancellation from history, for years, because they are different”. One detail. Cathy La Torre did not get on a random wagon, but on the one with the words “Pride is politics”.

A claim that Raot, the anti-homophobic and transphobic network of La Spezia has set it as an indispensable point, also declining its own manifesto dedicated to rights. This line of demarcation caused a rift with the artistic director of the first edition, Stefano Di Gangi, according to whom Pride “is inclusive and cannot engage in politics”. A line not shared by Raot, a movement founded and chaired by Valentina Bianchini, who – on a megaphone – reiterated the concept: «We claim the right to exist and to be free to be as we are. We want the same rights for everyone.” It was the well-known activist Isabella Borrelli who reinforced the concept. «We dance because courage must not bend – she explains – because we discovered that a revolution could be made with a dance step. and that we could respond to fear by singing. This is not a carnival, this is our way of not bending over. And we know that sometimes when you dance you can even fall, you can turn around, but we will inexorably advance ».