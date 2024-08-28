A cartoon depicting a weeping Madonna, with the symptoms of monkeypox. It is with this caricature that Charlie Hebdothe well-known French satirical weekly, he has once again ended up at the centre of controversy, this time from the Catholic world.

The critics were two French associations, Marie de Nazareth and La petite Voie, who filed a complaint with the Paris court, accusing the magazine of “provocation and incitement to religious hatred”.Published on August 16, the cartoon is the work of artist Pierrick Juin, who was denounced along with the editorial director of Charlie Hebdo, Laurent “Riss” Sourisseau.

Catholics against Charlie Hebdo

The Tribune Chrétien also harshly criticized the satirical cartoon, accompanied by the caption “Monkeypox: first appearance of the virus in Europe”. who, in addition to having spoken of “gratuitous incitement to hatred against Catholics in France”, also launched a petition to request the withdrawal of the caricature, signed by almost 25 thousand people. The bishop of Bayonne, Marc Aillet, also lashed out against the cartoon, writing in X that “freedom of expression cannot justify such an abject caricature”.

The controversy follows that raised by Catholic authorities after the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games, with the painting depicting several drag queens and recalling the Last Supper, defined as “derision and mockery of Christianity”.