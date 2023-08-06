Catholicism | More than a million young people gathered to see the Pope in Lisbon

The biggest event of the Catholic Church brought together 1.5 million young people from different parts of the world to Portugal under the leadership of the Pope.

6.8. 20:13

Lisbon

Nepalese Suna Wed in Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, has received many requests for group photos from unknown young people. The reason is Nepal’s special flag.

Ke has carried it with him in the giant international youth meeting of the world’s largest religion, the Catholic Church.

The World Youth Day event culminated this weekend in the gathering of an estimated 1.5 million pilgrims for Saturday night devotions and Sunday morning Mass on the banks of the Tagus River. Both were led by the 86-year-old head of the church, the Pope, who had traveled from the Vatican in the spectacular heat Francis.

The Pope, who will turn 87 in December, has suffered from health problems, but managed to complete the five-day full program in hot Portugal with international youth, which ended on Sunday.

After a moment of devotion, hundreds of thousands of young people stayed to watch the vigil on Saturday night and spend the night under the open sky with their rucksacks and sleeping pads crammed on the ground side by side. So does Suna Ke.

“We have few Catholics in Nepal. That’s why we traveled with three friends to experience connection in our faith with young people arriving from different continents,” Suna Ke said.

Ugandan Emmanuel Twesikye and Suna Ke moved together. They had gotten to know each other during the six-day event that started on Tuesday.

Ugandan Emmanuel Twesikye (left) and Suna Ke from Nepal became friends during the World Youth Day event.

Lisbon was filled with color, speed and a raucous, happy noise: there were concerts from fado to rap. Some of the pilgrims carried guitars or other instruments, and spontaneous music sessions were played on street corners.

“I have networked with countless people here. We have danced and shared happy moments together with others. The Pope touches everyone regardless [siitä]where the person comes from,” Twesikye said.

Catholic the church organizes its biggest mass event in the context of the dialogue between the Pope and the youth in different countries every two or three years. The next meeting will be held in Seoul, South Korea.

The event aimed at teenagers and young adults is playfully called a raucous rock festival, where the main star is the pope dressed in white. But the goal of the mass meeting is to focus on the painful questions that affect the Church, the daily life of Catholics and also the whole of humanity.

Few the large posters on the streets of Lisbon about church-related pedophilia cases reminded of one important theme.

During his five-day tour of Portugal, the Pope was expected to take a hard line on cases of sexual abuse of children, priests and church workers, and the cover-up of crimes. They have been revealed to be shocking and extensive in different countries.

At the beginning of the year, the commission that investigated abuse in Portugal said that 4,800 children had been victims since the 1950s. The number was described as the “tip of the iceberg”.

The Pope met Portuguese victims of abuse out of the public eye. He later insisted in a speech at a mass event that “the anguished cry of the victims must be heard” and “the church must continue to purify itself”.

The Pope and the young people also brought up, among other things, the climate emergency, the refugee crisis and the war in Ukraine, wars elsewhere and the malaise of young people.

In his speeches, Pope Francis warned of the extreme threat of the climate crisis and the consequences of overconsumption.

Gender and sexual minorities were one of the objects of the Pope’s attention. A meeting place for Catholic rainbow youth was opened in Lisbon for several days. A special mass was also held for them led by the local priest.

A dozen young people from the old wing of the church rushed to disturb the mass, and the police removed them from the place. The incident received attention in the local news, as Portugal is a progressive country when it comes to sexual minorities.

The church, which gathers 1.3 billion people, is a value-conservative institution: women are not ordained as priests, priests are not allowed to marry, and among other things, abortion, divorce, birth control and homosexuality are considered sins.

The Pope arrived on a bicycle for the evening service on Saturday.

Young pilgrims thronged Lisbon’s Tejo Park on the banks of the Tagus River last weekend. The World Youth Day tradition was started by the Polish-born Pope John Paul II in 1986 and is held every few years.

The oldest circles of the church consider the pope, who was born in Argentina and emphasizes a modest life, to be unnecessarily liberal and leaning to the left.

“Church is for everyone! Repeat after me in your own languages: to everyone,” the Pope declared on Thursday evening at the opening of Youth Days in the city center park, where half a million people had gathered.

German siblings Linnea,19, and Lennart Zuch, 22, were happy about the encouragement. They waved rainbow flags Saturday night at the pilgrims’ campsite.

“Our flag is against all discrimination. Sexual orientation, gender or skin color does not matter. We want to show support to everyone,” said Lennart Zuch.

Sisters Linnea (oik) and Lennart Zuch and their friends put up rainbow flags that they brought from Germany. The sight angered some of the pilgrims.

The tickets, obtained by a German friend of thirteen, had received both positive and negative attention during the pilgrimage to Portugal, the sisters said.

“We’ve been booed, shown vomiting and barked at that this is not okay in the Bible,” Linnea Zuch said on her camp bed with sleeping bags on her feet. In the same limited sleeping area, another rainbow flag was flying farther away, the stick of which some angry participants had cut off, according to the sisters.

“The Bible was written so long ago that we have to interpret it on the terms of today’s life. Jesus also always sat with everyone, whether they were rich or poor,” Lennart said.

They were also troubled by discrimination against women in the hierarchy of the Catholic Church.

“Women need to have a stronger position in the church’s functions than they do now. We attended mass on this trip as well, where in front of the altar we saw ten men and no women. That’s not right. Why can’t priests also get married,” Linnea Zuch said.

The Pope is one of the most influential people in the world, but the Catholic Church has lost its dominance in Europe as a result of general secularization and scandals. Asia, Latin America and Africa have been the growth continents of Catholicism.

World Youth Day has been criticized for its huge carbon footprint in the midst of the escalating climate crisis. According to Lennart Zuch, young people who flew to Portugal from the poorest countries should not be blamed.

“For many of those who came from faraway corners of the world, this is their first flight ever. The problem is created by the people of wealthy societies who fly here and there for fun.”

A crowd cheered the Pope in downtown Lisbon on Friday.

Loneliness and environmental destruction are for the Angolan Esperança for João the most important social topics of the youth event.

“The Pope named our planet as a sister or mother, which must be taken care of as carefully as possible. Continuous overconsumption and increased production at the expense of natural resources can destroy the planet,” he said.

Loneliness and mental illness among young people have become more common in different parts of the world, which worried the 34-year-old Angolan living in Lisbon.

Portugal’s Maria Amelia Moura (left) and Angola’s Esperança João work as volunteers at the event. They spent the night under the open sky on Saturday in a large party square in Lisbon.

He was one of the estimated 30,000 Portuguese and foreign volunteers on World Youth Day. Some of the volunteers had already traveled to Lisbon a few months before.

1.3 billion people belong to the Catholic Church. The Portuguese Virgin Mary of Fatima was featured on the festive altar on Sunday.

Esperança João Zimbabweans befriended Tobias Shumba34, and Silas Marimo, 34, arrived earlier to train volunteers for different tasks. Pilgrims stayed in many different cities in the Lisbon area with families, sports halls and schools, in addition to the usual tourist accommodation.

Tobias Shumba (left) and Silas Marimo from Zimbabwe participated for the third time in the Catholic youth event. This time they are working as volunteers.

Shumba and Marimo stayed in the sports hall, where at least part of Zimbabwe’s 170-person group was present.

“We are going home mentally strengthened so that we can help young people in Zimbabwe,” the men said.

Shumba said mental health disorders and drugs are a serious problem for young people in his African homeland.

“The problems stem from the difficult financial conditions of the country and families. Our church has psychologists who go around helping in different parts of the country.”

His it was difficult to hear their speech, because the Zimbabweans’ mattresses were in front of one of the large video screens in the religious festival area.

When the spiritual leader’s visit and World Youth Day were planned, a brand new stage with altars was built in the Tejojoki park.

Large video screens helped to follow the program to the human carpet that stretched as far as the eye could see in the darkness of Saturday night. At regular intervals in the distance it started to sound like a crash of waves, as the collective inspirations of admiration reached the pope sitting under the cross of the altar through more than a million people.