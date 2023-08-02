Eit was a long wait. And then there was the fear. A sigh of relief seemed to go through Parque Eduardo VII in the heart of Lisbon when, on Tuesday evening, at 7 p.m. local time sharp, the Holy Mass opening World Youth Day began with Cardinal Manuel Clemente.

Matthias Rub Political correspondent for Italy, the Vatican, Albania and Malta based in Rome.

In mild summer weather, under a cloudless sky, the Patriarch of the Portuguese capital welcomed the countless priests and bishops, the many political dignitaries – including President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa – and diplomats, and finally the thousands of young believers from all over the world. Namely in Portuguese and Italian, in English, Spanish and French. “Lisbon welcomes you with all my heart,” said Clemente.

Actually, the 37th edition of World Youth Day should have taken place in 2022 – this was announced at the end of the last world meeting of Catholic youth in Panama City in January 2019. But the corona pandemic came and the event was postponed by a year. At the beginning of June this year, Pope Francis had to undergo an emergency operation on the intestines, and he stayed in the Gemelli Clinic in Rome for nine days. In order to give the 86-year-old head of the church the necessary rest for recovery, all general audiences were canceled until the end of July.

“No Plan B, only Plan F – like Francis”

Would the pope regain his strength in time for World Youth Day in early August to face the rigors of air travel? There is no “plan B,” said Lisbon auxiliary bishop Americo Aguiar, chief organizer of World Youth Day 2023, on June 11, when Francis was still in hospital in Rome, to the press in Lisbon. A World Youth Day is a meeting of the Pope with young people, so it can only take place with the Pope himself, “regardless of possible physical limitations,” Aguiar affirmed. No one sees a way for the pope to be represented by someone else, said the auxiliary bishop: “Therefore there is no plan B, only plan F – like Francis.”







And now Pope Francis is coming to Lisbon this Wednesday morning for World Youth Day, and he will also be visiting the Marian shrine in Fátima. It is the first trip after his difficult operation. And it will be one of his longest trips abroad, on Sunday he will celebrate the final mass in the Parque Tejo in the north of the city. The Pope has already rewarded the Lisbon Auxiliary Bishop Aguiar for his achievements in preparing World Youth Day: On September 30, he will receive the cardinal purple. At the age of 49, Aguiar will be one of the youngest in the College of Cardinals.

In fact, old and visibly frail popes have traveled to World Youth Days time and time again in the past. Starting with Pope John Paul II, the “inventor” of the World Youth Days, which first took place in Rome in 1986. The Polish Pope fueled the first World Youth Days of his pontificate with his almost youthful energy. At his last World Youth Day in Toronto in 2002, John Paul II was barely able to read his sermon texts and speeches himself. Pope Benedict XVI At his first World Youth Day, 2005 in Cologne, he was no longer young; at his third and last one, 2011 in Madrid, he was a pontiff visibly marked by age. For Francis, Lisbon is the fourth World Church Day, after Rio de Janeiro in 2013, Kraków in 2016 and Panama City in 2019. He will complete most of the events of his mammoth program in Portugal while seated in a wheelchair. Will Lisbon also be his last World Youth Day?

During the sermon, which was held in Portuguese, Cardinal Clemente, who seemed relaxed, even happy, focused on the motto of World Youth Day. It comes from the Gospel of Luke (1:39): Mary got up and hurriedly set out. Clemente said that young believers should hurry out today, like Mary once did, to proclaim the Good News anew. But this haste has nothing to do with rush and even less with fear, but is inspired by the happiness of the common faith.







This week, Lisbon is the “House of Young People from All Over the World,” said Clemente at the end of the fair, which was polyglot, colorful and cheerful. The crowded area of ​​grass in front of the altar was not as tight as I had feared. The official figures of up to 250,000 participants at the opening fair seemed a bit high. Over the course of the week, the flow of young pilgrims from more than 150 countries is expected to swell to at least 600,000.