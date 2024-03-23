Excitement in the Roman Catholic Church in the Netherlands: Saint Bernadette is coming to the Netherlands! At least: a piece of one of her bones. This so-called relic should put pilgrimages to Lourdes back on the map. A story about the Catholic 'superstar' Bernadette, whose body was still completely intact when it was exhumed after 30 years, 'only a bit gray due to the fungi'. “It's amazing that that is possible.”