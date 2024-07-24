A teacher at a Catholic school in Delaware, USA, has been accused of sending “sexually explicit” photographs to a 14-year-old former student.

According to local authorities, Alanis Pinion, 24, was arrested this Thursday, July 18 by the police from New Castle County. The information is from the American newspaper ‘New York Post’.

Detectives discovered that Pinion, who taught eighth-graders at an elementary school, frequently communicated with the teens through Snapchat.

In the app, which allows the exchange of photos, videos and messages for a short period of time before they expire, The woman sent sexually explicit images to the students.

According to police, the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, which is responsible for administering the school, fully cooperated with the investigation.

Pinion was charged with committing three different crimes: sexual solicitation of a minor under 18 years of age, endangering the welfare of a minor and first-degree indecent exposure.

The professor was charged and held at the Baylor Correctional Institution for Women, a prison located in New Castle, after refusing to pay a cash bail of $46,000, approximately the amount exceeds 185 million Colombian pesos.

To the ‘New York Post’, the religious James T. Kirk, of the Parish of St. Mary Magdalene, said that Pinion She was a part-time employee who “successfully completed” a background check before being hired.

However, after the incident, the teacher’s one-year contract expired on June 30.

