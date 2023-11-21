A historic victory for libertarian Javier Milei, from the small coalition Liberdade Avança, ousted Peronism from power in Argentina last Sunday (19) and paved the way for a new government, which takes office on December 10.

Among the names that make up the new Argentine presidency is Victoria Villarruel, the vice president chosen by Milei’s ticket. The 48-year-old deputy, who was one of the main influences on the libertarian campaign, will now have the country’s Defense and Security areas under her management.

The new position in the Casa Rosada also places her in the position of “number 2” in the State, therefore, she will be Cristina Kirchner’s successor at the head of the Argentine Senate and will replace Milei in hypotheses established by the Federal Constitution.

Born in the city of Buenos Aires, Villarruel graduated in Law from the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) and is a technician in Urban and Port Security from the National Technological University. .

Since 2021, she has been a national deputy, together with Javier Milei, with whom she inaugurated the minority group of Liberdade Avança.

From the beginning of the campaign until now, she has defended an agenda of “reconstructing part of Argentine history”, according to her, affected by the governments of Néstor Kirchner (2003- 2007), Cristina Kirchner (2007-2015) and Alberto Fernández (2019-2023 ).

Villarruel became known in politics for her positions linked to Argentina’s military period. She, who belongs to a military family, founded the Civil Association Center for Legal Studies on Terrorism and its Victims (from the Spanish acronym Celtyv) and defends a review of the current compensation policy for families of victims of the military regime.

The organization, created in 2006, defends reparations for the victims of the Montoneros and People’s Revolutionary Army (ERP) guerrilla groups, which operated in the country in the 1970s with left-wing ideals linked to Peronism and Trotskyism.

In interviews with the Argentine press, the deputy stated that it is necessary to know the so-called “complete memory of that moment in the country” and not just condemn military and police officers for crimes committed during the period. For her, it is necessary to equate the actions of the military with those of the left-wing guerrillas, classified by Villarruel as terrorists for the attacks committed in those years.

The new vice-president of Argentina is Catholic and, like Milei, is against abortion. She has already expressed interest in making changes to the law that allows the procedure up to the 14th week of pregnancy in the country, approved in 2020.

Villarruel, with a more conservative profile compared to the libertarian, is also critical of feminist agendas and left-wing ideologies which, according to what she told El País“discriminate between men and women and privilege some over others”.

“Progressives have imposed the dictatorship of political correctness on us and look at us from their dubious pedestal of moral superiority while silencing us,” said the congresswoman.

Your proposals

During the campaign in recent months, the deputy announced her desire to increase the Defense and Security budget by 2% of GDP, estimated by the World Bank at US$632.7 billion (R$3 trillion).

Still in the area of ​​Security, one of the biggest challenges for Argentine governments, Villarruel defends cooperative work between the different levels of the military forces in the fight against organized crime, especially drug trafficking.

Victoria Villarruel is also an important link for the libertarian in international relations. According to the website Infobaeshe facilitated contact with right-wing representatives from other countries, such as Vox, in Spain, republicans allied with former president Donald Trump, in the United States, and supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, in Brazil.

To the Spanish newspaper El País, she stated that she defends “the right to life because life begins at conception”. “Just as I had the right to be born, I want any other human being to have it, regardless of whether it is desired or not. It is not a question of religion, it is pure biology and those who deny it live in an obscurantism that costs innocent lives” , he stated.

In her victory speech, the vice-president-elect thanked the coalition voters, who overthrew left-wing hegemony in Argentina. “Thank you to all Argentines who, despite the obstacles, chose freedom and a future for themselves and their children. With Javier Milei, we feel a deep honor to represent you and walk with you in the years to come,” she stated.

The new government, led by Milei, has not yet announced all the names that will join the new administration. The libertarian and his vice-president were elected in the second round this Sunday (19) with 55% of the votes, against 44% for Peronist Sergio Massa.