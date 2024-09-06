The Mexican Episcopal Conference (CEM) expressed this Thursday its Deep concern about the reform of the judiciary promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which was initially approved by the Chamber of Deputies and is now under review in the Senate of the Republic.

The Catholic Church, through its highest body in Mexico, noted that judicial reform raised by the federal Executive does not guarantee a substantial improvement in the justice systembut, on the contrary, affects the autonomy of the Judicial Branch and compromises the division of powers enshrined in the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States.

In the statement, the CEM stressed that, although the country requires a thorough review of the judicial system, the current proposal does not represent a comprehensive solution nor does it ensure a more efficient and qualified justice system.

The Mexican Episcopate called for judges, magistrates and ministers of the Federal Judicial Branch (PJF), along with lawyers, students and professionals in the legal sector, to be heard in the legislative debate.

According to the Church, it is essential to take into account their opinions, which coincide in many aspects with the position of international organizations that have also pointed out possible risks to the autonomy of the Judiciary under the proposed scheme.

He pointed out that the bishops of Mexico, together with other bodies of the Church and civil society, have promoted since 2022 a series of dialogues with different sectors of society that culminated in the National Agenda for Peace, presented at the time to those seeking the Presidency of the Republic in the last electoral process.

The document expresses the need to comprehensively rebuild justice in Mexico at all levels, a demand of Mexican society, especially of the victims of widespread criminal violence throughout the country and the impunity caused by the limitations and corruption of some justice providers, noted the CEM.

“However, the reform proposal promoted by the Executive It does not respond to a comprehensive review of the judicial system, nor does it guarantee a better and more qualified administration of justice.Furthermore, it affects the autonomy of the Judiciary and calls into question the division of powers established by our Constitution.

Policy of the United Mexican States,” he warned.

“For this reason, we ask that the point of view of the members of the Judicial Branch of the Federation, the judges and magistrates, ministers and ministers be heard.”

The Catholic Church calls for continued reflection by bar associations, students and professionals, in which they agree with various international organizations, in which they state that the election of judges and magistrates to the post of judge, in addition to politicizing and weakening the administration of justice in Mexico, does not offer any guarantee to overcome the corruption and impunity that citizens urgently need.

He said he hopes the Senate will take enough time to reflect deeply, analyze prudently and rebuild dialogue with all sectors of society, beyond unnecessary partisanship, considering the good of the Nation.

“This will allow us to move forward with a comprehensive reform that includes the public prosecutor’s offices, local courts, respect for the judicial career, as well as the federal justice system that is so necessary for our country,” he said.

Sheinbaum: there is no possibility of reversing the reform

On Thursday, Mexico’s president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, said that there is no possibility of reversing the reform to the Judicial Branch promoted by President López Obrador.

“There is no possibility of reversing the reform, that was the decision of the people of Mexico. Furthermore, no one has to worry, the fact that judges, ministers and magistrates are elected by the people of Mexico is better for Mexico, that means more democracy, more independence of the Judiciary,” said Sheinbaum when asked about the protests by judges and students in the Senate.

In addition, on Thursday the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Norma Piña, opened a consultation among ministers to determine whether the Plenary can order the suspension of the discussion procedure on judicial reform.

“As I have explained, the way in which those who will be elected will be chosen, the way in which those who will be elected will be decided, is through a broad call for elections, so it is the best thing that can happen to the country,” Sheinbaum responded.