F.For Robin and Maurice it was a journey into the unknown. “We didn’t really know what we were getting into,” says Maurice after the service. After all, the Catholic Church does not provide for a blessing for same-sex couples. The two young men came to the Liebfrauenkirche in Frankfurt on Monday evening for one of the more than one hundred blessing services that, according to the organizers of the “Love Wins” campaign, were celebrated across Germany – in response to the Vatican’s ban on blessing same-sex couples. The action attracted a lot of attention. Critics spoke of a political instrumentalization, some even warned against a split in the church.

In the Liebfrauenkirche, however, mass on this working day is calm. Rainbow flags do not fly in front of the church in the shadow of the bank towers. The pews are simple, as always, without roses and without white ribbons. Next to the Easter candle is the same flower arrangement as the day before. In his sermon, Father Stefan Maria Huppertz does not go into the church political debate. The terms “Vatican”, “protest” or “homosexuality” are not used. Instead, he interprets the readings, those passages from the Bible that will be read in the Catholic Church around the world that day. As Rome dictates. One of them comes from the Acts of the Apostles. The Capuchin Father only touches briefly on the word “diversity” when he talks about the fact that Paul and his companions got to know “very different realities of life” when they preached the faith all over the world and had to “endure this diversity”.



The evening mass followed by an individual blessing in the Liebfrauen church in Frankfurt

:



Image: Laila Sieber





At the end of the mass, Father Stefan invites everyone to be donated a personal blessing and he speaks of the fact that where people are loving “as a couple”, God’s love is shown. Maurice and Robin are one such couple. You sit for a moment in the bench in the back on the right, then line up in the queue in the aisle. Many women stand there at a distance from them who have come alone. Some because they live alone and others because their partner couldn’t come along, as Father Stefan later says. A little further ahead, a second couple is waiting for the blessing, a man and a woman in their sixties. The two have been civilly married for 27 years. But because the man was ecclesiastically married for a short time forty years ago and then divorced, they are not allowed to marry ecclesiastically. Church jargon speaks of the divorced and remarried; from a Roman perspective, they too live in disorderly circumstances.

Father Stefan gives all of them a freely formulated blessing with slight modifications: “In your search and find on your paths as individuals and as a couple, may the good and faithful God bless and accompany you, strengthen and protect you.” Finally, it is Maurice and Robin’s turn. Father Stefan exchanges a few words with them. Then he lifts his hands and asks for God’s blessing: “He bless that which binds you together. So may the good and faithful God bless and accompany you. “



In November they are together for six years: Robin and Maurice

:



Image: Laila Sieber





The priest wanted to know what was on their minds, says Maurice later. They said it was a sign for this community that the relationship was going well. In November they have been together for six years. He is thirty and his partner Robin is 28 years old. They play in a church band in a Catholic parish in the Rhine-Main area. Robin says he’s been making music there since he could speak. He plays the keyboard and his friend Maurice plays the guitar. In the community they would never have problems with appearing as a couple, even if they hadn’t specifically addressed it. “In the band it is obvious when we live together, come to rehearsals together and sometimes call each other ‘darling’.”