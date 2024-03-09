Catholic Church | The Vatican fired the bishop for covering up the abuse

The Vatican has already dismissed two Polish bishops in two months.

Pope Francis has been approved by the Polish bishop Andrzej Dziuban73, resignation.

Dziuba, who served as the bishop of Łowicz in central Poland, covered up the sexual abuse of children, which several of Dziuba's subordinates committed for a long time. This is reported by AFP.

The Vatican's ambassador, the apostolic nuncio, made the announcement on Saturday.

The decision is the second of its kind within two months. According to the envoy, the Polish bishop resigned “at the request of the Holy See”.

Poles according to the media, Dziuba has known that at least two priests guilty of sexual abuse of children have worked in the diocese of Łowicz. Dziuba decided to transfer the priests to other parishes instead of ordering an investigation.

According to the apostolic nuncio, the Vatican had stated that there were difficulties in the administration of the diocese of Dziuba “especially in the way in which the sexual abuse of minors by some members of the clergy was handled”.

In February, the Vatican announced that it was excommunicating the former archbishop of Szczecin, Poland Andrzej Dzięgan. Dzięga was also found to have participated in covering up the sexual abuse of children.

Pope Francis has named rooting out cases of abuse in the Catholic Church as one of his most important tasks and has demanded zero tolerance for abuse.