Catholic Church | The Pope washed the feet of youth prisoners in honor of Maundy Thursday

Pope Francisspent Maundy Thursday washing the feet of 12 prisoners in a Roman juvenile prison. He visited the Casal del Marmo prison in northern Rome in the afternoon.

The Pope visited that prison for the second time. He also washed the feet of prisoners in the same prison in 2013.

In addition to washing the feet, the Pope bent down to give the prisoners a kiss. In return, some of the prisoners kissed the smiling Pope’s hand, and some exchanged a few words with him.

Vatican media broadcast the event live. There were two women among the prisoners, and the prisoners were from Senegal, Romania and Russia, among others.

The 86-year-old Pope joked at the event about his bad knee, which has forced him to rely on a wheelchair. Last week, the Pope spent three nights in the hospital due to bronchitis.