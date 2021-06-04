Catholic Church The German archbishop offers to resign due to exploitative horrors

Known as a liberal influencer of the Catholic Church, Marx says he wants to take responsibility for the exploitation of German Catholic priests.

GermanyN cardinal Reinhard Marx has offered to resign. The reason is the German Catholic Church has been shaken by cases of sexual abuse by priests, for which Marx wants to take responsibility.

Pope Francis has not yet accepted Marx’s resignation. Last week, the Pope sent two superior bishops to investigate how Germany’s largest diocese, Cologne, has handled cases of exploitation.

“I must share responsibility for the catastrophic sexual abuse that church staff have committed in recent decades,” Marx wrote in a letter to the pope, published on the archdiocese website.

The Cardinal also added that he hoped that his departure would make room for a new beginning.

Read more: Catholic Church Report: 200 Sexual Harassers and More Than 300 Victims of Abuse Revealed in the Diocese of Cologne, Germany

Marx is one of the most influential liberal figures in the Roman Catholic Church. He served as leader of the German Catholic Church until last year, when he did not run for a new term.

Since becoming Archbishop in 2008, Marx has consistently spoken out in the Church for accepting same-sex relationships and increasing female leadership.

In recent years, the German Catholic Church has lost a considerable number of its members. In addition to cases of abuse, the reason has been the Church’s conservative attitude towards same-sex relationships.

German the church has considerable power internationally, in part because of its great wealth: taxes paid by members and collected by the state make it the richest in the world.

The Archdiocese announced on its website that the Pope had instructed Marx to remain in office until the Pope had decided whether to accept the resignation.

“I continue to enjoy serving as a priest and bishop in this church, and I will continue to dedicate myself to church work wherever you see it as justified and useful,” Marx wrote in his letter to the Pope.

Read more: German Catholic Church investigation reveals thousands of child abuses – less than half of abusers prosecuted