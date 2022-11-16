Catholic Church | The French former archbishop said that he had committed inappropriate acts towards a woman

The former archbishop did not elaborate on the events, but said they had progressed to an investigation by the church and the police.

in France The sex crime scandal rocking the Catholic Church widened again on Wednesday, when an 81-year-old former archbishop revealed that he had committed inappropriate acts decades ago.

Jean-Pierre Grallet said in a statement that he deeply regrets his actions against an adult young woman in the 1980s. Grallet served as Archbishop of Strasbourg from 2007 to 2017.

Grallet did not elaborate on the events, but said in a statement published by the French bishops’ conference that they had progressed to the investigation of both the church and the police.

Last week the bishops’ conference said that eleven former or still-serving French bishops are suspected of sexual crimes. Among the suspects is a cardinal who has confessed to sexual abuse of a minor.

According to a study published last year, about 216,000 minors in France have been sexually abused by priests or employees of the Catholic Church over seven decades.