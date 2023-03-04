The survey, commissioned by the Church, heard more than 500 victims. The report also stated that the Portuguese church had systematically covered up the abuse for years. In a statement issued by the Portuguese Bishops’ Conference, the Church asked for “forgiveness to all victims of sexual violence within the Catholic Church in Portugal”.

The church intends to make a “public gesture” asking for forgiveness in April, the statement added. A memorial to the victims will also be erected.

According to the Commission of Inquiry, the abuse mainly took place when the children were between the ages of 10 and 14, in churches, homes of priests and Catholic schools, among others. The youngest victim was 2 years old, according to the committee. Almost 60 percent of the victims were abused several times, with 27.5 percent it went on for more than a year.

The Portuguese commission began the investigation after it became clear that more than 200,000 children in France had been abused by about 3,000 priests and other church figures. Other countries are also conducting similar studies.

