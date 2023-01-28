Sunday, January 29, 2023
Catholic Church | Pope: Those who define homosexuality as a crime are wrong

January 28, 2023
in World Europe
Foreign countries|Catholic Church

Pope Francis published his letter before his trip to Africa next week, where homosexuality is defined as a crime in many countries.

28.1. 20:38

Pope of Francis according to the people who define homosexuality as a crime, they are wrong. The Pope expressed his position in a letter published on Saturday, in which he sought to clarify his previous statements.

In an interview with the AP news agency published on Wednesday, Francis had said that homosexuality is not a crime, but a sin. In his letter addressed to Jesuit priests on Saturday, the Pope wanted to emphasize that criminalizing homosexuality is neither good nor fair.

“When I said it was a sin, I was simply referring to the Catholic moral teaching that all sexual acts outside of marriage are a sin,” he wrote.

According to the Pope, he should have already emphasized in the original interview that he took a stand on all sexual acts outside of marriage.

Francis published his letter before his trip next week to Africa, where homosexuality is defined as a crime in many countries.

The attitude towards homosexuality divides the Catholic Church into reformers and old-timers. Franciscus’ relatively liberal approach to sexual minorities has aroused resentment among the elders of the church. However, the Pope firmly supports the church’s view that marriage should be between a man and a woman.

