Catholic Church | Pope Francis has appointed a new bishop in Helsinki

Father Raimo Goyarrola was elected bishop.

29.9. 19:48 | Updated 16:18

Pope Francis has named a new bishop in Helsinki on Friday. A 54-year-old father, who previously worked as vicar general of the Helsinki diocese, was selected as bishop Raimo Goyarrolathe Catholic diocesan newspaper Fides tells.

Born in Spain, Goyarrola has lived in Finland since 2006. He was ordained a priest in 2002.

He belongs to the clergy of the Prelature of Opus Dei. Opus Dei, which also operates in Finland, is a Catholic organization that says on its website that it offers spiritual education that “helps people deepen their spiritual life and draw others closer to God”.

He has worked among other things, as a religious teacher, representative of the diocese in the Finnish Ecumenical Council, and as a military chaplain. He was also a member of the executive board and ethics committee of the Ecumenical Council of Finland.

By education, Goyarrola has a doctorate in dogmatics from the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome and a licentiate in medicine from the University of Navarre.

Correction September 30, 2023 at 4:18 p.m.: Contrary to what was previously stated in the caption of the story, the picture does not show the Helsinki Catholic Church, but St. Henry’s Cathedral.