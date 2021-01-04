Belarusian Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz, who is critical of the government, is vacating his post. Many suspect that there was pressure from the regime behind the decision.

Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz has been retired Archbishop since Sunday. The bustling Belarusian dignitary offered Pope Francis his resignation punctually for his 75th birthday and he accepted the request. However, it is doubtful whether age is the real reason for resignation. Minsk residents tend to see President Alexander Lukashenko behind this decision.

Even if the Catholics in Belarus make up only 15 percent of the population, they are no less present in society than the Orthodox Christians. The Catholic churches are usually fuller than the Orthodox, and believers often have to attend the service from the street. This is also due to Kondrusiewicz’s popularity. As the host of the Red Church on the central Minsk Independence Square, Kondrusiewicz is a red rag for Lukashenko. The Red Church has repeatedly opened its gates to demonstrators, protecting them from batons and arrests.

For Lukashenko that was too much of a provocation. When Kondrusiewicz, who had supported the protests against Lukashenko since August, wanted to return to Belarus in September after visiting Poland, he was refused entry. Kondrusiewicz is a Belarusian citizen, but when asked what his nationality is, the clergyman replies: He is a Christian.

At the Christmas mass, which he celebrated in the Red Church after his return in December, tears came to her, the engineer Alla Kondratiewa reported by telephone to the taz. For the first time in years, the 2020 fair had not been broadcast on state television. That speaks for the fear of those in power of the archbishop.

Two childhood dreams

Kondrusiewicz, who grew up in a Polish family in the west of the country, fulfilled two childhood dreams: to become a scientist and a priest. First he studied physics, mathematics and mechanical engineering in Grodno and Leningrad. Then he enrolled in the Catholic seminary in Kaunas, Lithuania, which he graduated in 1981.

He worked as an engineer in the automotive industry in the 1970s, and after his ordination on May 31, 1981, he served in Lithuania, Belarus and Russia. From 1999 to 2005 he chaired the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Russia. After 2007 he worked in Belarus and has been chairman of the Belarusian Bishops’ Conference since 2015.

In the Catholic Church, Kondrusiewicz belongs to the conservative wing that rejects a priesthood for women. Reason: Jesus also chose men as apostles.