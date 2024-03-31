After what happened in Guerrero last Wednesday, March 27, the Catholic Church issued its opinion on Camila's murderthe 8-year-old girl who went to see her friend in Taxco, Guerrero, and never returned.

In its Sunday editorial, the Archdiocese of Mexico, through its weekly Desde la Fe, regretted that This violent event has overshadowed the celebration of Holy Week in the Catholic worldhighlighting the urgency of addressing the social problems that have triggered this type of violence.

In its message, the Church questioned Mexican society about the need to address these problems that are fracturing the social fabricwhich lead to violence in the country and the world:

“What do we need as a society to realize that by allowing these events we are destroying ourselves little by little? How many more dead girls? How many more lynchings? How many more injustices? When will we understand that violence only generates more violence?” questioned the Catholic organ.

“This fact shows several of the problems that have fractured the social fabric, which concern the State authorities, the political class, the security institutions, and of course, also the citizens and families,” he added.

He also argued that as a society, “we have put a tombstone of selfishness, fears and bitternessof suffering and death, which closes the way to joy and hope.'

And he said that, “it blocks the space for a better future, which prevents building a society in which the common good is prioritized, that dignifies life, and that gives certainty to our children, adolescents and young people.”

The devastating effect of violence

The events in Guerrero are just one more manifestation of the violence that plagues the region, generating a climate of fear and despair among citizens. The Church pointed out that violence only generates more violence and blocks the path to a better future for all.

It should be remembered that the girl Camila Gómez Ortega was kidnapped and brutally murdered in the city of Taxco de Alarcón, Guerrerotriggering a wave of indignation and protests by residents.

The The situation escalated when a woman was lynched to death along with two menwho were identified as those allegedly responsible for the crime and who are currently recovering their health in a hospital in the area.

The State Attorney General's Office (FGE) of Guerrero announced on Thursday that it was investigating the case as femicide and the lynching as qualified homicide. In addition, they reported the arrest of two other suspects involved in the crime. On Saturday, the opening of criminal proceedings was announced against the partner of the lynched woman and her minor son.