Catholic Church | Francis has been pope for exactly ten years

The Argentinian Jorge Bergoglio was elected to the post in an extraordinary way.

Today on Monday it will be ten years since the Argentine cardinal Jorge Bergoglio started by the Pope As Fraciscus led by the Roman Catholic Church. Francis became the first non-European pope in over a thousand years.

The change of leadership was exceptional, as the post of pope did not become vacant as usual when the predecessor died. Instead, born in Germany Joseph Ratzinger i.e. the Pope Benedict XVI announced in February 2013 that he would give up his position for health reasons.

Francis became the first pope in 600 years whose predecessor was still alive. Benedict lived in seclusion for another decade and died on the last day of last year.