Catholic Church For the first time, the Pope appointed a woman to the epistle of the Episcopal Conference on the Interpretation of the Doctrine of the Catholic Church – “The Door Has Opened”

Nathalie Becquart, who will start as Deputy Secretary, is also the first woman to be allowed to vote at meetings.

Catholic the pope of the church Franciscus has, for the first time, appointed a woman to a prominent position in the Synod of the Catholic Church, the Episcopal Conference, the main advisory body to the Pope. The news agency AFP, among others, reports this.

French sister, 52 years old Nathalie Becquart starts the synod as deputy secretary, which means he also has the right to vote at meetings. In the past, women have been allowed to attend meetings as experts, but have not had the right to vote. Becquart has been a synod expert since 2019.

The Synod consists of archbishops, bishops, and cardinals who come together to discuss the interpretation and application of the teachings of the Catholic faith.

The appointment is an expression of the Pope’s willingness to increase women’s participation in the decision-making of the Catholic Church.

“In previous episcopal meetings, the number of female experts has increased. The appointment of Sister Nathalie Becquart and her voting rights have opened the door, ”said Cardinal Mario Grech, who is the general secretary of the synod.

At the same time, a Spaniard was also appointed Deputy Secretary Luis Marin de San Marin.

Becquartin the choice differs from the church’s tradition of choosing synodic positions only for men. However, Pope Francis is known to be more reformist than his predecessors, and he has recently expressed more permissive views on other topics by the standards of the Catholic Church as well.

In October, it was reported that Franciscus agreed same-sex civil unions. This was the first time the Pope had publicly supported same-sex unions.

In January, the Pope decided that women would be allowed to officially serve in worship as readers of the liturgy and Mass Servants, as well as to partake of the sacrament. News agency Reuters according to the women have held these positions informally for a long time, but the Pope officially held the positions.

Franciscus is, however also stated, he does not accept female priests. In a January decision, the Vatican stressed that formalizing the roles of women in worship did not mean that women would one day become priests.