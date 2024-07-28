Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/28/2024 – 10:11

The conference of bishops of the French Catholic Church and religious leaders around the world protested this Saturday, the 27th, against a performance associated with the Last Supper, which was part of the itinerary of attractions at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games.

For the French entity, the biblical portrait of Jesus Christ with his apostles recreated by the organizers of the festival was a “mockery” and a “mockery of Christianity”. It also said it regretted “all Christians” who were “hurt by the offense and provocation of certain scenes”.

“Our thoughts are with all Christians on every continent who have been hurt by the offense and provocation of certain scenes,” the bishops’ collective said in a statement. “We hope they understand that the Olympic celebration extends far beyond the ideological preferences of a few artists,” it added.

The official Olympics account on X (formerly Twitter) described part of the scene as depicting “the Greek god Dionysus” making people aware of “the absurdity of violence between human beings”.

Religious people, however, interpreted the adaptation as a mockery of Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting.

The show’s artistic director, Thomas Jolly, denied that his intention in recreating the scene was to provoke and spoke of a celebration of diversity. “My desire was not to be subversive, nor to mock or shock,” Jolly said. “Above all, I wanted to send a message of love; of inclusion, not division.”

Protests around the world

Other religious leaders also endorsed the criticisms and complaints of the French Catholic Church’s Bishops’ Conference, according to the CNA (Catholic News Agency) news agency.

Bishop Andrew Cozzens, chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Evangelization and Catechesis, issued a statement urging Catholics “to respond to the Paris incident with prayer and fasting.”

“Jesus lived his Passion again on Friday night in Paris when his Last Supper was publicly defamed,” Cozzens said. “We will not stand by and be silent while the world mocks our greatest gift of the Lord Jesus,” the bishop wrote.

“Instead, through our prayer and fasting, we will ask the Holy Spirit to strengthen us with the virtue of fortitude so that we can preach Christ – our Lord and Savior, truly present in the Eucharist – for the Glory of God and the Salvation of Souls.”

German Bishop Stefan Oster called the “Queer Last Supper” scene “a low point and completely superfluous in the staging,” in a statement from the German Bishops’ Conference, according to CNA. Archbishop Peter Comensoli of Melbourne, Australia, took to Twitter to say he preferred “the original,” with the photo of Da Vinci’s work.

Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester, USA, called the parody of the Last Supper “gross,” while the archbishop of Santiago, Chile, Archbishop Fernando Chomali, said he was disappointed with the “grotesque” staging of what he called “the most sacred thing we Catholics have, the Eucharist.”

Dominican priest Nelson Medina said that, because of the recreation of the Last Supper, he “will not watch a single scene from the Olympic Games.” “What they did, mocking the Lord Jesus Christ and his supreme gift of love, is disgusting. And they are cowards: they would not mess with Mohammed,” said the priest.