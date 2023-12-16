Catholic Church | Cardinal Angelo Becciu was convicted of financial crimes

Pope Francis has promised to root out corruption in the Vatican since he was elected pope in 2013.

Pope of Francis former adviser, cardinal Angelo Becciu was sentenced on Saturday at the end of a historic trial to five years and six months in prison for financial crimes, says The Guardian.

Becciu, 75, was once considered a candidate for the papacy and was also known in public as Pope Francis' right-hand man. Becciu is the BBC according to the highest-ranking Vatican official who has been accused of financial crimes.

Becciu and nine other defendants were convicted of financial crimes related to a London property deal that ended in huge losses for the Catholic Church. Becciu was accused of embezzlement, abuse of office and tampering with witnesses. Becciu's lawyer Fabio Viglione according to Becciu plans to appeal the sentence. Becciu was also ordered to pay fines of 8,000 euros.

The prosecutor had demanded seven years and three months in prison for Becciu. Becciu denied his guilt and condemned the accusations as “completely unfounded”.

The trial at the core was a 17,000 square meter property purchased by the church in the upper class area of ​​London's Chelsea, acquired under Becciu's supervision. 350 million euros were used for the investment. The purchase and sale of the property resulted in losses, which the Vatican says took away funds intended for charity.

According to The Guardian, the trial, which began in July 2021, has brought to light the murky financial patterns of the Vatican, which Pope Francis has sought to clean up. Francis has promised to root out corruption in the Vatican since he was elected pope in 2013.

Pope Francis gave Becciu the title of cardinal in 2018. Becciu was dismissed from his duties in September 2020.

The financial management of the Catholic Church has been associated with uproar before.