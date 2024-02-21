DThe Catholic bishops in Germany have revised their peace ethics positions in the wake of the Russian attack on Ukraine. “We are not naïve, military means are needed to avert violence,” but they should only ever be the last resort, said the chairman of the Bishops’ Conference, Georg Bätzing, on Thursday in Augsburg on the occasion of the presentation of a policy paper entitled “Peace to this House “. In it, the bishops emphasize the right to self-defense more clearly than before. The importance of state security and “the need for an appropriately equipped army” as a precaution against threats to security are “obvious,” the document says.

At the same time, however, the bishops express reservations about a “questioning message of peace ethics from the new security policy orientation”. This one reads 'Prepare for war if you want peace'. The fact that NATO is systematically expanding its troop presence and the stationing of modern military equipment to secure its eastern border “may be without alternative in view of a fundamentally changed threat situation,” but it is also “an expression of a completely broken relationship of trust between Russia and the West.”

Unlike the previous letter from 2000 entitled “Just Peace”, which was primarily concerned with what a world order should be like so that wars do not break out in the first place, the new document deals in more detail with the use of force.

Unclear position on the atomic bomb

The bishops are calling for a move away from the concept of nuclear deterrence. “It is high time to abandon nuclear deterrence,” the paper says. However, the letter remains unclear on this point. The bishops are calling on the federal government “to initiate a process within the framework of NATO and to find solutions together with the alliance partners on how the deterrence that will probably be necessary for the foreseeable future can be guaranteed without nuclear weapons.” The presentation in Augsburg on Thursday did not provide any clarity on this point either.







The Münster theology professor emeritus Heinz-Günther Stobbe, who worked on the document, said of nuclear deterrence: “I'm actually glad that it exists now. “I don’t know what’s going on in the Russian president’s head.” However, nuclear deterrence is not sustainable in the long term. The chairman of the German Bishops' Conference said that in the past the nuclear balance had created “some kind of calm,” but not peace. Therefore, we now have to find ways to “get away” from it. According to Bätzing, nuclear weapons cannot be justified by Christian ethics because of “their uncontrollability.”

The bishops “welcome” the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which, in contrast to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, not only prohibits the use, production and possession, but also the storage of nuclear weapons. Germany, like the other NATO states, did not sign the treaty. The German bishops are following the line of Pope Francis, who, unlike his predecessors, advocates a complete ban on nuclear weapons.

In doing so, they are deviating from their previous official stance, which they formulated in 1983 under the impression of the NATO double decision. At that time, they considered temporary tolerance of nuclear deterrence under certain conditions to be justifiable.