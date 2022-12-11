In 1982, Isabel Cristina was killed by a man who tried to rape her; celebration was presided over by Cardinal Dom Damasceno

the catholic church celebrated this Saturday (10.dec.2022) the beatification of the student Isabel Cristina from Minas Gerais. In 1982, she was murdered by a man who tried to rape her inside her house while going to assemble a wardrobe. The rite was presided over by Cardinal Dom Damasceno, archbishop emeritus of Aparecida (SP).

The beatification process, that is, the period of study that the Church does to make sure that Isabel was killed in defense of Christian values, was opened in 2001. However, it was only in October 2020 that Pope Francis recognized the miner as blessed. , but due to the pandemic the ceremony was postponed.

The religious celebration gathered around 10,000 faithful in Barbacena (MG). In the sermon of the mass, Dom Damasceno recalled a gospel passage that said: “Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul.”, in reference to Elizabeth’s martyrdom.

The beatification document was read by Cardinal Damasceno and established September 1 as the official day of Blessed Isabel Cristina. On the same date, the student was killed.

Isabel Cristina Mrad Campos was born on July 29, 1962 in Barbacena (MG). In 1982, she went to Juiz de Fora, in the south of the state, to study.

In September of the same year, aged 20, she was murdered by a man who went to set up a wardrobe in the apartment, where he had moved with his brother.

Isabel’s remains are in the Sanctuary of Nossa Senhora da Piedade, in Caeté (MG). For Catholics, it is common to keep the bodies of saints and blessed in a reserved place.