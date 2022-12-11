Student Isabel Cristina, brutally murdered in 1982, in Juiz de Fora (MG), was beatified this Saturday (10), in a ceremony in Barbacena (MG), presided over by Cardinal Raymundo Damasceno Assis, archbishop emeritus of Aparecida (SP). . The young woman was killed at age 20 by a man who set up a wardrobe in her home and tried to rape her. Pope Francis, in October 2020, recognized her martyrdom, but the covid-19 pandemic postponed her beatification celebration.

In his homily, Dom Raymundo Damasceno quoted an evangelical passage from the liturgy of the day in which Jesus says to his Apostles: “Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul”, in reference to Elizabeth’s martyrdom. Quoting Saint Oscar Romero, Salvadoran Bishop and martyr, he said: “Martyrdom is a grace from God, which I do not deserve. With the sacrifice of my life, I hope that my blood will be the seed of freedom and a sign that hope will become reality”.

Isabel’s family members and brother, Paulo Roberto Mrad Campos, were present at the ceremony that brought together around 10,000 faithful at the Barbacena Exhibition Park. “The martyrdom of Isabel Cristina also leads us to ask God for the grace that women be respected in their dignity; that sexual exploitation and crimes against women cease; let the feminicide stop! Let us not be afraid to break the chains of violence and oppression”, said Dom Raymundo Damasceno, according to the Archdiocese of Mariana.

life of faith

Isabel Cristina Mrad Campos was born on July 29, 1962, in Barbacena. She moved to Juiz de Fora (MG) in 1982 to prepare for a pre-college entrance exam course. Her wish was to study medicine and become a pediatrician. Daughter of a Vincentian Catholic family, she led a normal life and participated in church activities.

On September 1, 1982, a man went to set up a wardrobe in the apartment where he had moved with his brother, Paulo Roberto. The man tried to rape her. She was hit on the head with a chair, bound, gagged and had her clothes torn off. Isabel resisted as much as she could and was killed with 15 stab wounds.

Due to the violent way he died and his life of faith, a campaign for his beatification was started. The request was accepted by the Vatican and, on January 26, 2001, in Barbacena, the process was installed, when Isabel Cristina received the title of Servant of God from the Vatican. “Isabel Cristina said: ‘it is necessary to resist evil, whatever the cost’. And it cost her her life. Therefore, we thank God for this young woman’s testimony of faith”, said the general coordinator of the ceremony, Monsignor Danival Milagres Coelho, according to the Archdiocese of Mariana.

Beatification in Crato

In October, another young Brazilian girl who died violently was beatified by the Catholic Church. Cearense Benigna Cardoso da Silva was beatified in Crato, in the hinterland of Ceará, by Cardinal Leonardo Steiner, archbishop of Manaus, who represents Pope Francis. Benigna was brutally murdered at the age of 13, in 1941, by a boy who was harassing her. She is venerated by Catholics as a martyr of purity and chastity.

Still 12 years old, Benigna began to be harassed by Raul Alves, four years older than her. The two studied at the same school and the boy began to pursue her. Benigna turned to the then parish priest of the city, Father Cristiano Coelho, to talk about the harassment. He advised her to go and study at the municipality’s headquarters and presented her with a Bible that, according to her biography, became her bedside book.

On October 24, 1941, Benigna went to the well with her pot to get water and Raul was lying in wait, chasing her. The young man tried to rape her and, with Benigna’s resistance, killed her.

“She rejected it because she saw the act as an offense to God and, as a result, he struck her several times with a machete, taking her life. Since then, she has been invoked as a martyr, heroine of chastity, martyr of purity,” Danilo Sobreira, Pastoral Coordinator of the Senhora Sant’Ana Parish in Santana do Cariri, Benigna’s hometown, told Vatican News.

Raul Alves was arrested, stayed in a house for the recovery of minors in Fortaleza, until he reached the age of majority. He served time and returned to the crime scene 50 years later to ask Benigna’s family for forgiveness.