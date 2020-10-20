I.In connection with allegations of cover-up, the Archbishop of Hamburg, Stefan Heße, has admitted that his name is on an explosive note. “The process must now be clarified in detail,” said Heße on Tuesday. “I am interested in a full explanation.” The case was uncovered by the “Bild” newspaper.

The note comes from 2010, when Heße was still head of personnel in the Archdiocese of Cologne. The note states that a pastor accused of child sexual abuse “told everything in a conversation in the vicariate general”. It goes on to say: “However, deliberately no minutes should be made of this conversation because it was feared that it would then be capable of being confiscated. For this reason, only handwritten notes should exist, which could be destroyed if necessary. Prelate Dr. Heße gives his consent to this procedure. “

Heße announced on Tuesday: “It was a phone message from my secretary. So it is not something that I have said, nor something that has been told to me, but something that has been written down and presented to me, and that raises some questions. ”This also requires other participants,“ who say what they dictated, what they wrote and what they meant ”. When asked by the “Bild” newspaper whether his abbreviation could be seen on the note, Heße replied: “Yes, this is what it looks like on the copy.” Hesse’s spokesman also responded when asked.

The case concerns a priest now 69 years old. The Cologne public prosecutor’s office charged the man with the sexual abuse of his underage nieces in the 1990s. The priest had already been reported in 2010, but the report was withdrawn at that time. The investigation resumed in 2019 and led to indictments that year. The priest had been employed for years after the allegations first became known.

The Archdiocese of Cologne emphasized in a statement on Tuesday that it was not known what the pastor had said exactly in 2010 in the conversation in the Vicariate General. “The claim that it is a” confession of abuse “is therefore currently lacking evidence,” said the Archdiocese. It continues: “Archbishop Dr. According to a note made by his secretary at the time, Heße agreed to the procedure described (handwritten, possibility of destroying the conversation note). Obviously, the destruction did not take place because the conversation note is still available. ”