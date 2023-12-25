Gema Segoviano (46 years old) and Ana Cabeza (63 years old) have been rowing against the current all their lives. They live in Encinillas (Segovia), they are a same-sex couple and they are Christians, two attributes with a conflictive historical relationship. They met in 2003, but had to wait two years to get married, when gay marriage was a right in Spain. Their wedding consisted of a liturgy similar to the Christian wedding, in a parish south of Madrid. They were blessed, despite not being allowed by the Church, in a clandestine way.

They obtained the blessing thanks to priests like Enric Canet (Barcelona, ​​66 years old), who has been secretly carrying out this practice for five years, against Catholic doctrine. “We do it outside the ecclesiastical structure. We understand that if two people love each other, God is surely involved,” he argues. Secrecy will no longer be necessary: ​​the Vatican approved the blessings this Monday to homosexual couples, although without equating them to those of heterosexual marriage.

The declaration of the Holy See endorses “the possibility of blessings for couples in irregular situations and for same-sex couples,” although it goes on to clarify that it should not be “confused” with “the sacrament of marriage,” and insists that “ “They cannot be done at the same time as civil union rites.” A balance with which the Pope tries to avoid any hint of schism in the Church.

Gema Segoviano, left, and Ana Cabeza, at their wedding in 2006.

The delicacy and caution with which the Vatican has drafted the document issued by the prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), the Argentine cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, is justified by the discrepancies between the most open-minded sector, headed by the German Church, and the most traditional and conservative, reluctant to any social advance. Since his arrival at the Vatican in 2013, the Pontiff has received criticism from both sides.

This latest opening turn refutes the position of the Holy See regarding blessings in 2021, when the CDF, then directed by the Spaniard Luis Ladaria, alleged that the Catholic Church could not perform them for same-sex couples. A hundred German priests already warned at that time that they were going to ignore it and that they would continue performing the acts on same-sex couples who requested it. The door was opened to a schism that never materialized.

The religious celebration of the union between Segoviano and Cabeza was very discreet to “prevent the parish from being exposed to reprimands,” recalls the first of them. “We dared because we knew other couples who had done it, in parish halls that looked like catacombs, always under cover,” she says.

Priest Canet denounces that “society cannot oppose the love that exists in a couple, and even less the Church, since it would be a true heresy.” In privacy or in the company of their closest friends and family, three couples have received the blessing of the priest from the Barcelona neighborhood of Raval.

Carlos García-Ramos (A Coruña, 24 years old) says that he became hooked on God in Ethiopia, where he worked as a volunteer in a community of missionaries. In his case, bisexuality has never been a problem in the Church, since it was accepted from the beginning. “It happens that my social circles reject my Catholicism,” he clarifies.

García-Ramos considers that the Vatican document is “a resource to demonstrate that the Church is evolving, although slowly.” “These statements do not change my daily life, but I do feel that they are a gaze that is directed at us and that generates these spaces for debate,” he emphasizes.

Beatriz Martínez (Madrid, 24 years old) agrees with García-Ramos that any movement, “no matter how minimal,” is already a world for an institution like the Catholic Church. Even so, she “squeaks” at the anomalous nature that this blessing attributes to homosexual couples. “By not receiving the ordinary marriage, the blessing becomes 'we forgive you for existing,'” she says.

Something similar happens to 23-year-old Amelia from Murcia (not her real name), who has always been very close to the Church, but when she realized that she was attracted to people of the same sex, she found herself helpless. “I remember being 17 years old and the priest telling me that homosexuality had no remedy and that bisexuality was a pure vice,” she says. Her rejection, she admits, has conditioned her to the point of living sexuality with shame and repression. For Amelia, the Pope's announcement is a “little drama.” “What is irregular in my relationship, why do I have to go secretly to ask a priest?”, she questions herself.

The feeling on the part of LGTBI+ Christian groups is bittersweet. They recognize the progress, but warn that they are still not equated with heterosexual couples. For the spokesperson of the homosexual Christians and Christians of Madrid association (CRISMHOM), Raúl Peña, it is a “positive gesture”, but one that “does not change anything in the Church.” “The priests who were doing the blessings in a discreet and hidden way now have legal coverage with this document,” says Peña. The president of the Christian Association of Gays and Lesbians (ACGIL), Jordi Valls, agrees with the analysis, protesting because the Church considers them “second category.” “There is a part of the institution, the one that has doctrinal and hierarchical power, that is installed in the medieval and self-referential paradigm,” comments Valls.

The priests decide

The ultimate decision to bless falls on the priests and priests. Some like Canet have been doing it discreetly for years, despite Catholic opposition. This is also the case of James Alison (64 years old, London), who did his first in 1994, in Chile, and since then he has repeated it whenever a couple has asked him to. Alison, who has lived in Madrid for nine years, praises “the change in tone” of the Vatican.

The position of Canet or Alison is not at all generalized among the clergy. The Pope's announcement published this Monday has unleashed a wave of criticism from members of the Church and some refuse to carry out these blessings. One of the harshest has been Juan Manuel Góngora, priest of the diocese of Almería, who has shown his rejection on X (formerly Twitter). “Do not count on me to bless couples of people in a state of mortal sin.” […] among adulterers or practicing sodomites,” Góngora has written.

The priest of the archdiocese of Madrid, Jorge González Guadalix, has also expressed himself forcefully through his blog. “For years we have been witnessing a lowering of pants in response to the demands of movements for what they call homosexual rights,” González Guadalix lamented.

The reaction in other countries has been mixed. While in Germany or Mexico they view the Vatican declaration favorably, in African countries such as Zambia or Kenya, with much more restrictive laws for the LGTBI+ community, they have been quick to warn against applying the blessings.

The Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE) has avoided commenting on the document issued by the Vatican. The secretary general, Monsignor Francisco César García Magán, argued in a press conference this Tuesday that the EEC “does not evaluate the documents of the Holy See” and stressed “the importance of not confusing this blessing with that of canonical marriage.” as stated repeatedly throughout the text. The Archdiocese of Barcelona shares the silence and limits itself to adhering to the document “with great attention given its doctrinal value.”

Daniela Rubio is an expert lawyer in Canon Matrimonial Law and warns that the statements are symbolic. “The Pope's blessing is not comparable to heterosexual marriage and has no legal value,” explains Rubio. According to the Canon Code of 1983, For the marriage to be valid, it must be contracted according to the established form (the rite), have the consent of both parties and be heterosexual. “As long as this definition does not change, everything remains the same. The Church is modernizing, but I doubt that we will ever see a legal Catholic homosexual marriage,” she emphasizes.

Since his arrival a decade ago to the Holy See, Pope Francis has taken small steps towards the acceptance of homosexual people within the Church. “Who am I to judge gays,” said the current Pontiff upon returning from a trip to Rio de Janeiro in 2013. Later, in 2020, he supported the creation of laws that protect civil unions between people of the same sex. . “Homosexuals are children of God and have the right to be in a family,” declared the Pope, who two years later asked parents not to condemn a child who had “a different sexual orientation,” but to accompany him and They will support him. Of course, the Vatican still does not recognize marriage between same-sex couples as valid and, although he believes that “being homosexual is not a crime,” he has pointed out on several occasions that it is “a sin.”

Spain's advanced position regarding the rights of the LGTBI+ community contrasts with the homophobic reaction that is occurring in other countries around the world. In Europe, both Hungary and Poland have launched multiple offensives in recent years of far-right government. In Russia and Saudi Arabia, where authoritarian regimes are established, any hint of sexual diversity is criminalized or erased. In 32 of the 54 African countries, homosexuality is prohibited. Given this situation, the CRISMHOM spokesperson considers that the Pontiff's pronouncement “is a lifeline for LGTBI+ people.”

While the Pontiff balances to please open-minded and conservatives, priests like Canet will continue to bless same-sex couples like Segoviano and Cabeza. As they have always done, but without secrecy or clandestinity. “The rejection of homosexual relationships has been a constant in the history of the institution,” says Canet. “LGTBI people continue in the Church because faith weighs more on us than rejection,” says García-Ramos.

