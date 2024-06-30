Private schools also face several challenges as they prepare for the new school year. On the one hand there is a crisis in enrollments due to the demographic decline which also affects the sector, although for some segments there is a positive change of pace with an increase in pupils choosing the private sector. On the other hand there are the usual problems relating to the funding that schools ask for in order to continue offering education
Alessandro Palmesino
7 minute read
#Catholic #international #private #schools #Liguria #challenges #private #institutes #demographic #decline #poorer #families
Leave a Reply