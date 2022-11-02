The cathode ray tube fell into disuse around the turn of the late 2000s and early 10s of the 2000s.

In thrift shops it is not at all rare to be able to find someone, often with very, very low prices and the reason is easily understood: for shops and second-hand markets, CRT televisions are a hindrance, often underpriced for this reason.

Indeed, it is also very difficult for anyone to be interested in cathode ray tube televisions, usually they are people passionate about retro technology who keep the CRT TV as an ornament, or retro-gaming enthusiasts (to play the old 80s and 90s consoles, get cabinets at home, etc.).

What was the reason for the cathode ray tube’s fall into disuse?

Its fall into disuse can be summarized in three main reasons.

Surely the first of the reasons is space.

CRT TVs (and screens in general) are actually very, very bulky compared to today’s flat screens.

Another reason is the power consumptionfar superior to its LCD counterparts.

The third reason is that CRT TVs tire eyes more easily than today’s screens, this is due in particular to the radiation left by the cathode ray tube.

These three reasons have therefore decreed the end of the CRT to make room for the LCD and more generally for flat screens, if we also add to this the risk of implosion of the devices, it is easy to understand why. of their decay.

Are cathode ray tube screens still used today?

Without mincing words, yes; but these are obviously special cases (collectors, because “it still goes” and so on).

Just to give some examples in some laboratory (school and not) of the old oscilloscopes that still work are still cathode ray tubes, it is not uncommon to find old CRT televisions in the hospital that still work (via DVB-T2 decoder).

Some airplanes still exploit this technology, and there is a very specific reason.

If you are passionate about video games, surely you already know where I want to go: CRT screens have less “input lag” than their flat screen counterparts, which means that the signal reaching the end user is (almost) in real time.

This is very useful because the speeds of airplanes are definitely much higher than those of land vehicles.

It is no coincidence that the cathode ray tube is also used in some businesses that still use them for closed-circuit video surveillance: the reason is basically the same as in the airplane, lower latency and lower video delay as a result.

And the CRT in the field of video games?

Although it is possible to pin the old consoles (Nintendo 64, PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, NES, Super NES, etc.) on the SCART or RCA of modern televisions (if they are equipped with them), very often the graphic result is not at all the best. .

It is very likely that you have already tried connecting your old PlayStation to a modern LCD TV and have seen the characters and textures completely grainy.

The graphics of the old video games, in fact, were designed exclusively for cathode ray tube screens, for this reason they can be seen on normal televisions today.

It is no coincidence that some people create a cabinet from scratch with old CRT TVs or that they look for one just so as not to see the effect of modern TVs on old video games.

Be that as it may, some daredevils did the reverse experiment: modern video games on old CRT TVs.

As you can see from the video the results are amazing.

Is it worth having a CRT screen in your home these days?

The answer is depends.

If, as in the example of old games, or if you want to brush up on the Commodore 64 to program in basic, then in that case the answer is yes, as it is also if you don’t have other TVs and you want to watch it through a decoder (almost all modern decoders still have the SCART connection …).

Or if you want to do the experiment of transforming a TV in a cathode ray tube into a sort of Smart TV with special adapters.