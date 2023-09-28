From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/28/2023 – 18:00

This Friday, 29th, Catho holds the fifth PcD Mutirão, in São Paulo. The initiative, completely freeseeks to facilitate the match perfect between people with disabilities or those rehabilitated by the INSS and companies, through quick interviews. The event will also have a medical team to evaluate and provide free reports, as established by Quota Law No. 12,711/12.

Currently, in the Catho database, less than 30% of people with disabilities declare that they have an INSS report or document. However, in the job market, a person who declares themselves to have a disability must have one of these documents to be covered by the Quota Law. Following determinations from the Ministry of Labor, if there is none, the hire is made as a person without disabilities.

The collective effort is an initiative by Catho to put into practice the #MinhaVagaPorDireito movement that began in 2018. Aimed at including people with disabilities or those rehabilitated by the INSS in the job market, the event’s mission is to facilitate access to job vacancies , free of charge.

Each candidate registered in advance will be able to talk to up to two companies if they have the necessary documents in hand. They are: two printed copies of the CV, a document with photo (RG, driver’s license or work card), CPF and medical report on the disability or INSS rehabilitation certificate, if applicable.

Mutirão PcD has the participation of partners such as Azul Linhas Aéreas, Bradesco Seguros, Ecolab, Natural da Terra and JLL, a real estate consultancy, who will carry out selection processes throughout the event. TAP, an occupational health and safety company, is responsible for evaluating and issuing the medical report.

It is important to highlight that Catho and the companies present at the venue do not guarantee the hiring of event participants.

During the joint effort, candidates will have at their disposal a team of Libra interpreters, a support team to accompany professionals who need it, space to receive guide dogs, audio password calls for people who are blind or have low vision and support for filling out their CV , if the candidate does not have one.

Service:

PCD Catho joint effort

When: 9/29, Friday

Time: 9am to 6pm

Where: São Luiz Space

Address: Rua Bela Cintra, 985 – Consolação – São Paulo/SP (near Avenida Paulista, Consolação Metro Station)