It is one of the first great images that the summer of the celebrities: Michael Douglas participating, like any other Mallorcan, in the celebration that the town of Valldemossa offers to its octogenarians in the town square, enlivened with regional dances and traditional food. Days later, he collected a lifetime achievement award from Queen Letizia at the Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest. The Oscar winner’s connection and integration with the Balearic community is not surprising: for more than three decades he has been faithful to S’Estaca, his impressive neo-Mudejar villa located in the Tramuntana mountain range that he frequents regularly. Alongside him for the last 25 years, Catherine Zeta-Jones, who on this occasion missed the party because she was presumably in the middle of filming the second season of the Netflix series. WednesdayDouglas and Zeta-Jones can boast of being one of the most stable marriages in Hollywood, disproving the skeptics who thought that their age difference, 25 years, would be too great an obstacle to the viability of their relationship. However, the career of the actress, also winner of an Oscar, has not managed to overcome with the same solidity the passage of time and what this means in an industry always ageist.

Although many may have forgotten her success today, Zeta-Jones was one of the most sought-after and best-paid actresses in the seventh art at the beginning of the century. The ten million dollars she received in 2005 for her work in The legend of Zorrothe sequel to the blockbuster she co-starred in with Antonio Banderas, placed her in the Hollywood spotlight, a space reserved only for famous American sweethearts of the time such as Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz or Drew Barrymore. But her profile was different: she swapped her angelic smile for a temperamental rictus, her golden hair for the dark mane of a femme fatale and her naive and somewhat goofy charm for an empowered pose even before that word had any meaning. She had already won over British audiences in the nineties thanks to various television roles, but her leap to the hills of Los Angeles, already in her thirties, had been meteoric.

Still from The Legend of Zorro, starring Catherine Zeta-Jones. (2005). UNIMEDIA INTERNATIONAL/Columbia (Photojournalist/Cordon Press)

Since Spielberg was fascinated by her when he saw her in a miniseries about the Titanic and offered him the role in the saga of The Foxher phone did not stop ringing and she managed to rise as the most sought-after actress in the world on an Internet that was still nascent in 1999. High Fidelity, Traffic, Chicago, Intolerable cruelty and The terminal In the space of four years, they bear witness to her standing among filmmakers of the calibre of Frears, Soderbergh, the Coen brothers and Spielberg himself. In addition, in that time Catherine Zeta-Jones had time to win an Oscar, marry Michael Douglas, give birth to her two children – Dylan, 24, and Carys, 21 – and break records by signing a contract worth more than ten million dollars to become an ambassador for the telephone company T-Mobile. “It was a memorable journey,” confirmed the British actress.

Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023. Dave Benett (Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima)

But the streak didn’t last long. You have to go back more than a decade to find the last leading role of a Zeta-Jones who at 54 years old seems to have suffered firsthand the chronic ageism that plagues the mecca of cinema. Her career has moved almost exclusively to television, linking supporting roles without much media or academic repercussion. The latest, and perhaps the most notable in these ten years, is the brief – she only appeared in two episodes – character of Morticia Addams in the successful Wednesdays by Tim Burton. Before the #MeToo wave hit the mecca of cinema, she already denounced how ageism had ended her chances of opting for big leading roles prematurely. “I’ve been in this business since I was nine years old and I’ve heard the same thing at every stage of my career. And suddenly, hello! I’m turning 40 and it’s all true. It’s not that there aren’t great stories to tell for women over 40, it’s that Hollywood executives feel that the moviegoing public isn’t interested in them,” evoked in 2016. In addition, Zeta-Jones acknowledged that after the birth of her children she had become much more demanding when it came to accepting projects that required her to separate from them. In statements to The Telegraphsaid that “if I’m going to leave my family for a considerable time, it’s better to do a role that I haven’t played before, one that’s fun and surrounded by good people. If not, I’d sincerely prefer to stay at home.”

It was the Spaniard Antonio Banderas who acted as a matchmaker between Douglas and her at the Deauville film festival, where she was presenting alongside the Welshwoman. The mask of ZorroAfter half an hour of conversation, he assured her that he would be the father of her future children, after which Zeta-Jones decided to put a stop to the actor with a well-earned reputation as a womanizer: “I have heard a lot about you and I have seen a lot about you, it is a pleasure to see that it is all true. I think it is time for me to say good night.” The next morning, Douglas sent her flowers and a letter of apology, but he did not give up. They became an official couple in the summer of 1999 and, after the actor settled his divorce from Diandra Luker, his first wife – one of the most expensive in the history of Hollywood – they announced their engagement and the upcoming birth of their first child, Dylan. On November 18, 2000, they said “I do” in a lavish ceremony held at the Plaza Hotel in New York. The guest list was similar to that of the red carpet at the Oscars: from Tom Hanks and Brad Pitt to Sharon Stone, Meg Ryan and Jennifer Aniston.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix last July. Kym Illman (Getty Images)

Their marriage has not been without its ups and downs. In 2013, they spent eight months apart to “evaluate and work on their marriage” after having lived through a few more than turbulent years. The imprisonment of Michael’s first son with Luker, Cameron, for possession of substances, was added to the diagnosis of a malignant tumor in the throat that led the actor to lose 15 kilos of weight. The controversy came when the Oscar winner for Wall Street Zeta-Jones revealed to the press that her cancer was the result of oral sex, a confession that she would later retract and publicly apologize for “the shame” it may have caused her. At the same time as this illness, Zeta-Jones was hospitalized on two occasions to treat two crises of bipolar II disorder. The Welshwoman has since become one of the celebrities who has done the most for the cause of cancer. normalize this condition in the public eye: “I am not the type of person who likes to shout out their personal issues from the rooftops, but I hope that making my bipolarity public will help others to know that it is completely controllable. I hope I can help remove the stigma associated with it. I hope that those who do not have it under control should seek help.”

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones in September 1999. JOHN GRUZINSKI (AFP via Getty Images)

In 2017, she entered the world of entrepreneurship with the Casa Zeta-Jones firm, a reflection of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, which relied on the image of its founder to offer both dresses and clothing. ready-to-wear such as household goods, vegan shoes or makeup products. The adventure did not go well for her and five years later she ceased her activity. While she waits for the Hollywood industry, so given to stories of redemption and professional rebirth – her partner in Chicago Renée Zellweger can attest to this – if she decides to once again make the most of her talent, Zeta-Jones seems content to balance those small supporting roles with the enjoyment of a personal fortune. encrypted about 150 million euros. “I have worked hard and I reward myself for it. I love shopping. I love sharing. You don’t know how much I love travelling, I want to go to all parts of the world (…) Anyone looking at my life would think, ‘You better enjoy it. I would do that,’” admitted In an interview.