Actress Catherine Spaak died at 77, had a third stroke and a brain hemorrhage in 2020: the story of her sister Agnes

After the dramatic news of the actress’s death Catherine Spaaksister Agnes wanted to tell about her long ordeal.

The woman explained that on July 25, the actress had a third stroke and since that time his health has never improved. During a connection with the television program conducted by Eleonora Daniele, Italian stories, Agnes Spaak revealed:

I can say, however, that she went away quietly. I was close to her until the last moment. I want to remember her smiling, with a song we sang together, by Jean Moreau in the movie Jules and Jim. She was a great star who will always shine.

The sister, with shining eyes, wanted reassure Catherine’s numerous fans and wanted to tell them she’s gone serenely and that now he will no longer suffer.

Already in 2020, the actress had been hit by a ‘cerebral hemorrhage and she herself had revealed it to the host Eleonora Daniele, live on TV.

Six months ago I had a cerebral hemorrhage and, subsequently, seizures due to the scar. I’m not ashamed to talk about it and I want people to get a message. We are sick, we must not be ashamed. I have not lost my life, my courage, I tell everyone that we go on.

The news of Catherine Spaak’s death spread on the web in a few hours and left a immense emptiness in the entertainment world. The actress passed away at 77.

It had become famous in Italy starting from 60’s. Since that time, his has been one brilliant careerwhich will forever mark the world of cinema and television.

Credit: screen Italian Stories

Eleonora Daniele, during the television program, also wanted spend a few words for Catherine Spaak: