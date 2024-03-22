Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has decided to be the one to explain the reason she has been in hiding from the public eye for more than two months: the princess has revealed that, in the course of the abdominal surgery she underwent in mid- January, doctors detected a cancer for which she has begun to be treated with chemotherapy. “This of course came as a huge shock,” Catherine said. “William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time.”

“In January I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought my condition was non-cancer. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I'm now in the early stages of that treatment,” the princess explained in the video posted on X.

The princess, who for weeks has been under immense pressure with all kinds of speculation and rumors circulating both on traditional media and social media, has decided to nip it all in the bud and offer a thorough explanation: “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I'm going to be OK,” Catherine added.

The Princess of Wales concludes her recorded message — in which she's seen seated on a wooden bench in the middle of the garden of her residence — again asking the public to respect her privacy: “We hope that you'll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I'm able. But for now, I must on making a full recovery.”

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who immediately sent a message of support to the Prince and Princess of Wales, had harsh words for all those who have fueled theories and speculation about Catherine's health or whereabouts over the past two months. “She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks, she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media,” Sunak spokesperson told.

Labor opposition leader Keir Starmer immediately also issued a statement of support: “Any cancer diagnosis is shocking. But I can only imagine the added stress of receiving that news amid the lurid speculation that we've seen in recent weeks. Their Royal Highnesses are entitled to privacy and, like any parents, will have waited to choose the right moment to tell their children.”

From Bucking Palace, King Charles III — himself afflicted with cancer and in the midst of his treatment — is said to be immensely “proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did.” The monarch underwent surgery for prostatic hypertrophy at the London Clinic on the same days that his daughter-in-law underwent her abdominal operation. “Following their time in hospital together, [the King] You have remained in the closest contact with your beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks. [Both the King and Queen] “will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time,” said a spokesperson for the British royal household.

