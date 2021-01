Catherine Millet, at her home in Paris. Manuel Braun

When Catherine Millet (Bois-Colombes, France, 72 years old) discovered the books of DH Lawrence, the author of such scandalous novels in his time as Lady Chatterley’s Lover or Women in love, he felt like he was reading a soul mate. He recognized in the pages of the British the same taste for controversy, the same will to blow up the heritage of religious morality. A taste …