While recent surveys have shown that a quarter of French women continue to ignore the location of the clitoris, the full representation of female sexual organs in all textbooks only dates from … 2019. This ignorance and erasure of the organ dedicated to the pleasure of women, the philosopher Catherine Malabou undertakes to question them within the framework of a thought of the feminine which would do justice to the recognition of their specificity and their difference, until proposing to think of the clitoris as “point d ‘anarchy in the bodies’. In doing so, she also revisits the history of feminist movements by pleading for their necessary reconciliation.

Professor at Kingston University in London, Catherine malabou questions in his work the relationship between philosophy and neuroscience, in particular by developing a new concept of plasticity. At the same time, she has been pursuing a reflection on the place of the feminine in philosophy since “Change of difference” (2009) and “Sois mon corps” (2010, co-authored with Judith Butler).

Where did this research project on female pleasure come from? What meaning does it take on in your philosophical journey?

Catherine malabou The trigger for this research was the film “Nymphomaniac”, by Lars von Trier, which rekindled my questioning of the feminine, which I do not necessarily identify with the woman. I started this reflection years ago by asking myself what could be a woman philosopher, what it could mean to be in a woman’s body in the way of approaching philosophical concepts. In “Change of difference”, in 2009, my purpose was to say that there was no place for women in philosophy because there was no reflection on the feminine, which I define as the place. specific exposure to violence and domination. I concluded that by excluding women, philosophy was depriving itself of a reflection on this major issue of power and that fundamentally the question of the feminine opened up a space of absolute solitude, not yet thought of. Although not touching on the philosophical question, but rather erotic, “Nymphomaniac” seemed to me to perfectly stage this solitude. I said to myself that I could come back to the question by approaching it from the angle of female pleasure, of erased pleasure. The clitoris then becomes the repressed, not only of course of philosophy, but of patriarchal ideology in general.

The origin of the word clitoris refers to Greek mythology and designates, according to you, the only organ which is only used for pleasure, and therefore “for nothing, for the immense nothing, all or nothing of female enjoyment”. If the clitoris as an organ was discovered very early in ancient Greece, its very name was then erased …

Catherine malabou The word clitoris appears in the treatise of a Greek physician of the 2nd century CE, Rufus of Ephesus, in reference to the young Clitoris, a mythological figure, and her tiny size. The very word means “small pebble”, “small mountain” or “clasp”. Anatomy treatises first described its morphology without mentioning pleasure in any way. Curiously, the term was erased later by the doctor of François Ier Amboise Paré in his treatise on anatomy, then reintroduced shortly after by the Italian Gabriele Falloppio, in 1561, who associated it with the lips. The clitoris therefore loses its name to merge with the lips, or “nymphs”. Until the end of the 18th century, it was thought that there was only one sex, that the female sex was only the internalization of the male sex. The moment when we recognize the importance of the clitoris, when the question of female eroticism becomes really significant, is the end of the 19th century, with the birth of psychoanalysis.

With Freud, the clitoris is “the crippled penis of women”. He speaks of the threat of frigidity for the woman who would remain with clitoral pleasure, and therefore in deficit of normality. What is the problem with female pleasure for Freud, whom you call “the great excisor”?

Catherine malabou For Freud, from childhood, both girls and boys experience castration anxiety, which refers to the fear of dying, of having something cut off. The girl discovers that, in her case, castration has already happened, that she is “cut off”, which redoubles her anxiety. She will experience the lack of the penis as a lack to be filled. The clitoris is the scar of the penis. She will play with this scar and then discover that vaginal sex alone will fill the gap. Staying with the clitoris means staying at an infantile stage, a pleasure focused on lack and anxiety. For Freud, clitoral pleasure is mixed with displeasure. Many feminists have spoken out against these claims. To make the clitoris a castrated penis is scandalous. To say this is to deprive the woman of a pleasure that has nothing to do with the lack of a penis. It is a logical form of excision, a symbolic amputation.

Your reading of Beauvoir’s “Second Sex” leads you to recognize its philosophical, existentialist gesture, which affirms the completeness of the female sex.

Catherine malabou Beauvoir, a philosophy student, had as classmates Sartre and Merleau-Ponty, both passionate about phenomenology. Sartre, in “Being and Nothingness”, very rightly introduced sexuality into phenomenology, to make it an essential dimension of being in the world. But the way he analyzes sexual difference is disastrous. The woman is described as a “being with holes”, “waiting for a filling, a filling”. This is what Beauvoir undertakes to transform in “the Second Sex”, while continuing to draw inspiration from phenomenology.

For Carla Lonzi, feminism is above all an affirmation of difference rather than a demand for equality.

The work of the radical Italian feminist Carla Lonzi goes so far as to question the two oppositions between men-women and clitoris-vagina?

Catherine malabou Carla Lonzi develops a feminism of difference. His text “La femme clitoridienne et la femme vaginale” dates from 1974 and has still not been translated into French, which is incredible. She invents the expression “clitoral woman”, and associates clitoral enjoyment with the autonomy of women. She refuses to associate the clitoris with masturbation. For her, it is the clitoris and not the vagina, linked to reproduction, which is the female sexual organ par excellence. Clitoral pleasure is for Carla Lonzi the equivalent of male “thinking for oneself”. For her, feminism is above all an affirmation of difference rather than a demand for equality. The problem for women is to have two separate sexual organs that do not touch each other, the vagina and the clitoris. In history, the importance of the latter has been reduced to patriarchal purposes, linked to reproduction and the family. We often have a misconception of radical Italian feminism, which does not pose itself at all as a fight against men, but asserts itself as the claim of a singularity that is at the same time biological, psychological, political and cultural, singularity at the same time. origin of the concept of feminine.

Another feminist thinker mentioned, Luce Irigaray, who, in your opinion, comes out of the vagina-uterus opposition?

Catherine malabou Luce Irigaray’s work represents the achievement of the feminism of difference in the 1980s. Psychoanalyst and philosopher, she offers major readings by Plato, Descartes, Heidegger but also by Freud and Lacan, which she rereads as a continuation of very subtle devaluations of the feminine. She will claim the autonomy of women, including at the level of thought, and forge a very strong link between erotic autonomy and intellectual autonomy. She has very beautiful pages on the sex of the woman, on the lips which touch without violence. She develops the idea that a woman’s sex is a form of touching oneself without pressure or violence, and draws a magnificent parallel between the lips of the sex and those of the mouth. A woman’s sex is also her mind, her thought. But she never reduces the woman to an essence. The woman is in her a multiplicity of zones of desire, which are never reduced to unity.

I am for a reconciliation of feminisms, which today tend to be too confrontational.

What is the contribution of the philosopher Paul B. Preciado and the transfeminist current?

Catherine malabou The feminism of difference gave way in the 1990s to gender theory, which questioned the binary nature of the difference between men and women. This movement has since become radicalized with the increasingly visible presence of transgender people, of which Preciado is a representative. Transfeminism is the recognition of transgender people in feminist movements. This movement criticizes Beauvoir and Irigaray for their alleged essentialism, the thought of a supposed feminine nature. If I myself recognize a plasticity of genders and bodies, if I recognize that we must not essentialize the woman, I do not endorse this break with the traditional feminism of difference. I am for a reconciliation of feminisms, which today tend to be too confrontational. Fashion is non-binary, but all those who recognize themselves as man or woman are not necessarily reactionary.

You question the anatomical gap between the clitoris and the vagina, which poses the political problem of the autonomy of woman’s pleasure. Was it the fear of this freedom that triggered men’s control over women’s bodies?

Catherine malabou While it is true that the clitoris symbolizes female autonomy, allowing female pleasure is tantamount to recognizing that clitoral autonomy is a challenge to patriarchy. I’m not saying women don’t need men. I intend to show that another sexuality is possible, beyond penetration, and that this concerns all genders. Feminine, masculine or other.

Philosophy is the test of a non-sexed mind in a sexed body.

What do you call the “zones of ecstasy of the real”?

Catherine malabou In “Changing the Difference”, I questioned what a woman philosopher could be. If my mind is non-binary, somewhere transgender, I have a female body at the same time. What I call the “zone of ecstasy of the real” is this transgender effect, this ability to see reality while being neither male nor female, both at the same time, while being one of the two. them. Philosophy is the test of a non-sexed mind in a sexed body. Ecstasy is the fluidification of barriers, the breaking out of limits.

“The defeat of domination is one of the greatest challenges of our time,” you conclude. Is this a call to get out of the master-slave scheme and above all not to just reverse patriarchal domination?

Catherine malabou The #MeToo movement and incest cases today show strong opposition to sexual domination. In addition, I work on anarchism. The clitoris can be thought of as an organ which refuses domination, which refuses to be governed, which one is obliged to mutilate if one wants to silence it. I like this idea of ​​the existence of a point of anarchy in bodies.