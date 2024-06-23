The novel of the year 2023 in the United States, highlighted by critics on all lists, X’s Biography (Alfaguara), now arrives translated into Spanish and maintains its aura of mystery and play intact. Catherine Lacey (Tupelo, Mississippi, 39 years old) undertakes in her fourth novel a fascinating journey through the 20th century, dystopia, totalitarianism, feminism, the art world and the excessive ego of creators, the construction of identities or the dominant and cruel love.

Cameos by Richard Serra, David Bowie, Lou Reed, Kathy Acker and Connie Converse follow one another in this story in which the boundaries between reality and fiction are blurred and describe a new territory, where this brilliant author builds her labyrinth. She “she wanted to release X and have her mix with all those characters. “She wanted her to be a woman and for her to be in and out of the 20th century and to have those encounters with all those men, although there are also women,” Lacey explained in an interview this week in Madrid. She is petite, lively and talkative, she dresses in black with some flashy rock-inspired white shoes and does not hide her tattoos (a Holy Spirit dove, a desk clip…). Lacey also uses images of her in her responses to try to explain herself better: “I thought of Serra, Bowie, Tom Waits or Denis Johnson as those fish in the rivers, the catfish, that are at the bottom. If you want to move them you have to use a tent: it keeps moving and they react. I greatly admire her work, but I wondered how they would have responded to someone like X, if the century had been a little different and there had been someone like her.”

The writer Catherine Lacey. Santi Burgos

The narrator of X’s Biography is CM Lucca, a journalist who has already turned forty. The death of his wife, the great artist X that has been published. The footnotes and photos give the book a documentary character, all fiction. In the last pages, Lacey includes the actual sources from which she has taken quotes (interviews, biographies, songs, diary excerpts), creating a kind of collage and expanding the arc of the winks and reflections that he creates in his novel. She is particularly proud that X’s Biography does not work as an audiobook, because Lacey defends the book-book.

And the art world? “Forging a career with writing is very difficult, but dedicating yourself to art is totally impossible. I studied Fine Arts and Literature and I was wondering how to combine it. When I started writing more seriously I was 22 years old and had moved to New York after being accepted into a nonfiction writing program at Columbia University. I thought I would profile young artists, but I felt like a fish out of water, I didn’t belong in the art world, I had nothing to offer, I had no access, no money, nothing, I was a Mississippi bimbo. They were very dismissive of me. I thought: ‘Yes, I’m a foodie and that’s special.’ But no, in that world it is not,” she jokes.

The thousand faces of Cindy Sherman or the actions of Sophie Calle permeate the enigmatic figure of X, but Lacey clarifies that her inspiration for the character came rather from the actress Tilda Swinton. “I didn’t think so much about the kind of art that a bit like those screen tests by Andy Warhol,” he confessed. “Swinton is an actress that I find incredible; I thought that , so hostile and funny with the interviewer. If you mix all that together, that was the character he had in mind.”

The investigation undertaken by the narrator of X’s Biography It takes her to the territory of the South, an ultra-religious theocracy that in this novel was established in 1945, splitting from the northern United States. In the North, the anarchist writer Emma Goldman manages to establish a progressive country that privileges feminism and equality, and in the west a libertarian State is founded. The wall between north and south fell in the nineties and it was in the middle of the complex period of reunification that the journalist began her investigation. “I wasn’t a good history student, but she interests me,” said the novelist. “Read A popular history of the American Empire, by Howard Zinn, and it made me think about that altered history of the United States that I wanted to put as the background of my novel. I lived in Berlin for a while and read about the Wall and the Eastern Bloc. I also read some books about North Korea. I think the United States is made up of several countries that we try to join together. I’m not trying to say that things could have been like that. “I don’t develop that story, I just make an outline.”

Lacey lives in Mexico with her partner and is making progress in learning Spanish, although not as quickly as she would like. “Americans are so narrow-minded that they really understand almost nothing that happens outside the United States and I include myself in this group. I have grown up indoctrinated in that. It is very difficult to get out of the mentality of American exceptionalism. Sometimes I’m that person who looks at the group and thinks, ‘How crazy that Americans think like that,’ and sometimes I’m that person who I criticize.”

The ultra-religious atmosphere appears in several of her books, and the truth is that she grew up in a Methodist community in which religion played a decisive role. “My family was not that religious or that conservative. We went to church every Sunday for many hours and then there was the choir, the Bible studies, the confirmation classes and the religious school, also the summer camps and the retreats when you enter the youth groups. I went to those things without my family, and at those camps, for example, a woman told us that Harry Potter was the devil and that we should be careful, and that astrology was diabolical and that Satan was everywhere and we had to be alert and resist. “My parents didn’t tell me those things,” she recalled. The restless girl ended up self-imposing a diet that excluded pork and preaching to her classmates to prevent them from drinking, smoking or having sexual relations before marriage. Before finishing high school she had a big crisis of faith and she broke with all that. That’s what her new book is about, which will be out soon in the US and in which she once again merges reality and fiction.

Lacey rejects the idea that she or her work is trying to bridge the gap. “I don’t want to be at the crossroads nor do I try to be an interpreter or translator between two worlds, but I can’t erase my life.” The mysterious artist She claims that fiction is something sacred to get your way with. “I once heard an older and well-known author say that when he woke up every morning and sat at his desk he said: ‘I’m doing the same thing as Chekhov.’ Well, do what you need to do to get your day forward, but I don’t take myself that seriously,” she says between laughs. “I do think that reading books has saved me, I love writing and reading. That can be something sacred. And it does not mean that the author is god.”

Lacey understands writing as “a form of curiosity,” but tries to reject the exceptionalism that is ascribed to artistic work. “I like this quote from [Gilles] Deleuze [filósofo francés], although it may not be his, which says that life is not something personal. I like the idea that there is nothing that has happened to me that hasn’t happened to other people millions of times. “I don’t think of writing as something therapeutic, but as an act of communion and that I do something with other people, other books that I have read, when you feel that it is an extension of reading. “I don’t agree with how X sees things.” And yet, with her he shares a mystery and a desire to make art an intelligent game.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe

Babelia The literary news analyzed by the best critics in our weekly newsletter RECEIVE IT

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_