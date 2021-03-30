After 27 years in Argentina, where he consolidated a successful professional career and raised a beautiful family, Catherine Fulop received Argentine citizenship.

True to her habit of exposing her life on social media, Cathy shared the moment a judge grants her citizenship. The video was shared by his two daughters, Oriana and Tiziana Sabatini.

In the video Cathy is seen very excited taking the corresponding oath in a meeting by video call. “Yes, I swear,” the actress and host is heard saying, super happy.

Cathy Fulop, receiving Argentine citizenship in a meeting by video call. Instagram.

Then, through tears, Fulop hugged the employee who works in his house, who happily tells him: “It is a gift that you deserved”.

“Officially Argentinian damn. Love you”, The actress and singer Oriana said with the video from Italy, who assured that she would have liked to be with her mother in Argentina at this beautiful moment.

Then, Tiziana, the youngest daughter of Fulop and Ova Sabatini, added: “After so much effort, mom is an Argentine citizen.”

Osvaldo Sabatini and Catherine Fulop with their daughters, Oriana and Tiziana.

Araceli González also joined the celebration and greeted her friend on the networks. “I want to send a huge kiss to my friend Cathy Fulop for being an Argentine citizen. Congratulations! “He said in an Instagram story.

“I know what you fought for and all the obstacles you had. And I want to tell you: ‘Welcome Chama, welcome’. This is your country, don’t mum, ‘”he commented and laughed at mixing Mexican with Venezuelan.

It should be remembered that last year his citizenship application had been denied for his statements with “discriminatory and offensive content towards the Jewish people” when speaking about the Holocaust.

When referring to Hitler and the current situation in his country, Fulop had pointed out in an interview on Radio Miter: “Why do you think he survived, because he did everything by himself? No, because inside Jews were the worst, the most torturers inside the concentration camps. “

“The toads were the Jews themselves who tortured their own people. The same thing is happening in Venezuela ”, he explained.

After these statements, Cathy repeatedly apologized for her statements. and months later he closed the case that had been started against him.

Finally the resolution that granted the Argentine Citizenship Charter was finalized to the actress who bears the signature of the federal judge of San Martín, Oscar Papavero.

