Some days ago Oriana sabatini He was surprised by the frankness of some statements that generated a certain stir. On his Instagram account, where he has more than 5 million followers, he submitted to a questionnaire from “true or false” in which he faced each of the concerns that were raised. Although some of them were personal.

At one point they reminded him of the video recording of the song Stay or run, in which She is seen kissing in different places with the model Soledad Alfonso. “Were you cool with a woman?” They wanted to know. And the daughter of Catherine Fulop answered: “Fake”.

However, later another person asked her if she assumed herself as bisexual, to which Oriana responded without filters: “If you have to put a label on it, I guess so”.

Oriana is in a relationship with Paulo Dybala, although she does not rule out falling in love with a woman sometime. Photo: Instagram

Of course, the concern of those who inquired about it had to come with a precedent. During an interview conducted in 2018, the singer had expressed her opinion: “There is nothing more beautiful in life than feeling free … Because perhaps, I don’t know if I am a lesbian, I like women or I am bisexual. It’s nice that each person feels free to do whatever they want ”.

Far from being amazed by her daughter’s statements, Catherine Fulop gave her opinion on the subject and was forceful: “What this generation wants to transmit, which I think is nice, is that talking about gender at this time is late”.

Anyway, the Venezuelan actress clarified in an interview with the cycle Relentless (The Nine, Saturday and Sunday at 19) that “I think it was not understood well. What he meant is not that he is bisexual because he practices bisexuality, that he is with Paulo and with a girl”, He explained.

“She is in love with her partner not because he is a man, but because she considers him to be the best person in the world with which I could be at the moment ”, closed Fulop in the cycle led by Susana Roccasalvo.

DR