During the 124 years in which five generations of the same family took charge of playing and pampering the cathedral organ in religious services, nothing like this had happened.

As a result of the replacement of the organist of the main church of the diocese, serious damage has been discovered in the emblematic instrument, missing some of the metal parts of the pipe organ that are essential for its normal operation. The priests and technicians who have been consulted do not find a logical explanation for this event.

Until a few days ago, Jaime, the young musician in charge of the organ, fulfilled his mission with absolute normality, but his successor on the keyboard assures that it is impossible for him to have been able to play the instrument in the state in which he found it.

For the moment, it has not been possible to contact Jaime, who is out of town these days, but we have spoken with Albina, his mother and Don Miguel’s widow, who assures that her son is an exemplary boy, who contributes with his work to the well-being of his younger siblings, that he has a special talent for music and that he is very responsible in his commitment to religious services. Moreover, she has been very outraged by the decision of the priests who have relieved him of his functions at the request of the Benedictine nuns.

Don Fortunato, affectionately known as Uncle Magi, on the contrary, is very critical of his nephew and assures that since he lost his father he is a young dreamer in the line of dolce far niente. He says that he always walks around with a cigarette in his mouth, that he doesn’t know where he gets it from, and thinking about how to do one of his youthful pranks. No wonder the sisters in the congregation were scandalized when he broke the austerity of the temple with those operatic melodies that he improvised on the organ. It was useless that the boy will react by playing a Gregorian choir when the nuns’ faces looked like tomatoes.

From the Cathedral of San Martino they report that this matter will be clarified shortly and that the damage to the organ will be corrected as soon as possible so that the citizens of Lucca continue to enjoy religious services as up to now. Undoubtedly, the explanations of the previous organist, Jaime (Giacomo) Puccini, will shed more light on this unusual event.